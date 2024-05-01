Holland America Introduces Glacier Guarantee for Alaska Cruises

In a move to bolster traveler confidence, Holland America Line announced on May 1 the introduction of a Glacier Guarantee for its Alaska cruises and cruisetours, effective through September 2025. The guarantee is a response to passenger expectations of witnessing the dramatic glaciers, which are often a primary reason for selecting an Alaska cruise.

The initiative commits to providing passengers with guaranteed glacier sightings. Should the cruise fail to make any glacier stops, affected guests will receive a Future Credit Cred valued at 15% of their paid fare.

“Our guests, particularly first-timers, have high expectations of seeing Alaska’s glaciers, which are central to the experience of cruising in this region,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line.“With the Glacier Guarantee, we are ensuring that our guests’ experiences match their expectations, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and trust in our Alaska itineraries.”

Photo Credit: fon thachakul / Shutterstock

Passengers are guaranteed one glacier sighting on all scheduled Alaska cruises and cruisetours between May and September. If a port or cruisetour featuring a glacier is cancelled by Holland America, passengers will automatically receive the promotional credit.

Certain Yukon cruisetours that include a shorter, three-day cruise segment are excluded from the guarantee.

In order to receive the promotional credit, guests 21 and older must complete a claim form within 30 days of the cruise, and Holland America will issue the credit within 30 days of verifying the claim. Only one claim can be made during a season, and travelers have 12 months to use the credit.

Holland American Line Enhances Alaska Cruises

Holland America Line, which has been sailing in Alaska since 1947, has structured its Alaska cruises to include visits to major glacier attractions and holds more permits for Glacier Bay National Park & Reserve than any other cruise operator.

A newly introduced feature, “Glacier Day,” will enhance the glacial experience on board this summer sailing season. This event provides specific times for glacier and open bow viewing, complete with commentary and presentations by Glacier Bay National Park Service Rangers.

The programming is part of the cruise line’s “Alaska Up Close” offerings, providing a 360-degree experience and immersion. Presentations focus on Alaska’s history, culture, wilderness, and wildlife onboard and on land.

Wildlife observation is also a key aspect of Alaska Up Close. Each ship has onboard wildlife experts who assist passengers in spotting and identifying Alaska’s native animals, such as whales, bears, and eagles.

Alaska passengers also dine on sustainable, wild-caught, and responsibly farmed seafood through Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program. The cruise line recently became the first international line to receive certification from the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council.

Holland America Cruise Ship at Glacier Bay (Photo Credit: Ken Schulze / Shutterstock)

Holland American Line operates six ships on various Alaska itineraries. The ships offer trips ranging from a standard 7-day tour to an extended 28-day Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice adventure.

The first of Holland America Line’s ships to arrive in the 2024 season was Koningsdam on April 29. The roundtrip voyage departed from Vancouver, British Colombia, on April 27, visiting Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, and Ketchikan.

Nieuw Amsterdam followed on April 30, with Noordam arriving on May 2, Zaandam on May 3, Eurodam on May 6, and finally Westerdam on May 14. Koningsdam will conclude the 2024 season with its 7-night Inside Passage voyage sailing September 28 through October 5.