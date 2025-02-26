Even More Royal Caribbean Ships Will Sail Short Cruises

Royal Caribbean is rolling out an expanded lineup of short cruises for the 2026-27 season that features 11 ships sailing 2- to 5-night itineraries from ports in Florida and Texas.

The new lineup includes four of the cruise line’s Oasis-class ships, Utopia of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Oasis of the Seas, sailing to the Bahamas and the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The voyages also include calls in Royal Caribbean’s exclusive destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti.

The cruise line also confirmed that its Royal Beach Club Collection will be available as part of select short cruises. This includes the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, opening in the Bahamas in December 2025, and Royal Beach Club Cozumel, set to debut in Mexico in 2026.

Royal Caribbean’s 2026-27 itineraries feature three year-round schedules from Florida. The 236,860-gross-ton, 5,668-passenger Utopia of the Seas, which debuted in July 2024, will continue to operate as a weekend getaway vessel with 3- and 4-night trips to CocoCay and Nassau from Port Canaveral.

In Miami, where the cruise line is headquartered, Wonder of the Seas, carrying up to 5,734 guests, and Freedom of the Seas, accommodating up to 3,634 passengers, will provide 3-, 4-, and 5-night voyages from PortMiami.

Like the weekend options on Utopia of the Seas, the 3- and 4- night cruises on the 236,857-gross-ton Wonder of the Seas will sail to CocoCay and Nassau, while the longer options on the 156,271-gross-ton Freedom of the Seas will include options to visit Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, Labadee, or Bimini in the Bahamas.

Summer and Winter Itineraries

Beyond the year-round short cruises, Royal Caribbean detailed its plans to sail from Galveston, Texas, and Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during the 2026 summer months.

In Texas, the 138,863-gross-ton, 4,252-passenger Mariner of the Seas will take guests to the Western Caribbean on 4- and 5-night adventures that include calls in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Also visiting the Mexican ports will be the 78,491-gross-ton Rhapsody of the Seas, carrying up to 2,416 passengers on 4- and 5-night sailings from Tampa.

Meanwhile, more chances to sail to the Bahamas and CocoCay will be provided on the 74,140-gross-ton Grandeur of the Seas. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on 3- and 4-night itineraries for up to 2,446 guests, the vessel will call in Key West during its longer cruises.

Freedom of the Seas (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia)

Even more cruise itineraries to the Caribbean and Mexico will be available in winter 2026-27, with two ships home-based in Port Canaveral.

Here, the 137,308-gross-ton Explorer of the Seas will take up to 3,286 passengers on 4-night Eastern Caribbean and 5-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages, providing guests a chance to visit CocoCay or Royal Beach Club Cozumel.

Shorter and longer sailings will take place on the 226,963-gross-ton Harmony of the Seas. Its journeys from Port Canaveral, for up to 5,479 guests, will be 2-, 4-, 5-, and 7-night escapes and include calls in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, in the US Virgin Islands, and Falmouth, Jamaica.

For sailors looking to winter in Mexico, up to 3,634 passengers will be welcome aboard the 154,407-gross-ton Liberty of the Seas as it sails 4- and 5-night itineraries to the Western Caribbean. The voyages include Costa Maya, Cozumel, and the Royal Beach Club Cozumel.

Additionally, the 78,340-gross-ton Vision of the Seas and the 226,838-gross-ton Oasis of the Seas will cruise to the Bahamas from Miami and Fort Lauderdale, respectively, in the winter of 2026-27.

Royal Caribbean Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members have early access to these bookings before general sales open on February 27, 2025.