Royal Caribbean Clarifies Safety Concerns for Labadee Sailings

Considering the rising tensions in Haiti, some in the cruise community have been left scratching their heads as to why Royal Caribbean would continue sailing to its private destination of Labadee, Haiti.

After three separate commercial planes were shot at in Port-au-Prince in early November, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) prohibited flights to Haiti – while Royal Caribbean doubled down on its decision to return to Labadee.

However, the family-friendly brand has since come forward to assuage safety concerns for guests on cruises bound for the coastal peninsula – which is located on Haiti’s north coast in the Greater Antilles archipelago of the Caribbean Sea.

Royal Caribbean has been reaching out to current guests by sending letters to their staterooms, which explain that Labadee is over 100 miles away from the civil unrest currently unfolding in the capital of the Caribbean country – and the distance helps make it safe.

“Kindly note that the civil unrest taking place in Port-au-Prince is 128 miles south of our private destination, Labadee. The drive, on less-than-idea road conditions, would take more than six and a half hours,” reads one letter delivered to recent guests onboard Explorer of the Seas.

If any ill-intentioned groups or individuals should set their sights on Labadee, the peninsula’s location should give Royal Caribbean plenty of time to take appropriate actions and evacuate guests.

In addition to being far removed from the current chaos, the 260-acre resort is a controlled-access area with private security in place – and is only open to Royal Caribbean guests and employees.

The private beach area is also fenced-off with armed guards protecting it – who are usually kept out of sight but are always looking out for visitors.

As a heavily guarded area that is separated from the general population of Haiti, crime rates are much lower and safety is less of a concern.

“The U.S. Embassy has recognized Labadee as a cruise-exclusive area with private security, low crime, and a place where only standard precautions are needed,” Royal Caribbean confirmed.

The popular cruise brand concluded by reminding guests that safety is always the top priority – and by promising to remain vigilant as the situation within Haiti continues to develop.

Crime and Unrest Remain Prevalent in Haiti

Despite Royal Caribbean’s reassurances, visiting the private destination might still feel a little nerve-wracking – especially as Haiti as a whole has been given the most severe travel advisory from the US government.

As it has been for months, Haiti remains categorized as a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” due to “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited healthcare.”

Indeed, it has been a rough year for Haiti – with a state of emergency declared in March after around 4,000 dangerous criminals escaped from prisons in Port-Au-Prince and Croix des Bouquet.

Royal Caribbean’s Labadee Destination (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

Soon after, Royal Caribbean did decide to suspend all sailings to Labadee out of an abundance of caution – and didn’t return until October when the cruise line was confident it was safe to do so.

Read Also: Are Cruises Safe? What You Really Need to Know

That said, Royal Caribbean has promised to continue to monitor the situation – and is working with both local authorities and its own security teams in order to maintain a clear picture of any possible safety risks.

“We continue to monitor the situation very closely alongside local authorities and our security team…the safety of our guests remains our top priority,” continues the letter from the cruise line.

It also seems that the cruise line is exercising some extra caution by limiting shore excursions for the time being – with some saying their excursions to areas outside of the main resort, such as transportation and tours of the nearby Amiga Island, had been cancelled.

And of course, any passengers who still feel uncomfortable visiting Haiti are not required to go ashore. Guests are always welcomed to stay onboard while in port and enjoy all the amenities and entertainment that their cruise ship has to offer instead – and perhaps with less crowds.