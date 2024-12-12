Royal Caribbean Releases New Details About Its First-Ever Royal Beach Club

Royal Caribbean has set the opening of its Royal Beach Club Paradise Island for December 2025 and unveiled a bevy of experiences that guests can expect to enjoy at the new landslide destination.

Guests booking itineraries that call at the private Bahamas retreat can begin buying day passes to the venue in the spring of 2025. The cost of the pass has not yet been revealed.

In a December 12, 2024 announcement, the cruise line revealed that Royal Beach Club, located just 10 minutes from the Port of Nassau, will be split into three zones — Chill Beach, Party Cove, and Family Beach.

Pool at Royal Beach Club

Chill Beach will provide a relaxing atmosphere, where guests can de-stress at The Deep End pool or choose a beachfront spot. Artisan huts selling locally made goods will be available as will various eateries.

Party Cove will have a distinct party vibe, with music by a DJ and the world’s largest swim-up bar, called The Floating Flamingo. Guests also can opt for the Party Cove VIP area, with poolside service.

The world’s largest swim-up bar

Family Beach will feature various games for youngsters such as paddle ball and tug-of-war, plus The Shallow End, a zero-entry pool appropriate for little ones. An exclusive, luxury experience, the Ultimate Family Cabana, will be located at Family Beach.

Guests will pay a fee to rent the two-story cabana that accommodates up to 12 people, although the daily rental price has not yet been disclosed. The venue will likely be in great demand, since the development will feature just one Ultimate Family Cabana.

The cabana will have a private whirlpool, a water slide, a private bathroom, a frozen drink machine, and a dedicated attendant.

Ultimate Family Cabana

All told, there will be 40 private cabanas that guests can rent, but just one Ultimate Family Cabana. Like the day passes, guests can begin reserving cabanas in spring 2025.

The 17-acre Royal Beach Club will offer multiple pools and swim-up bars, beach bars, and eateries. The day pass will cover short water taxi ride to the destination from the cruise pier at Nassau, and all amenities at the retreat, except for cabana rentals.

The development is the result of a partnership between Royal Caribbean Group and the Bahamian government. Construction began in April 2024.

“The Royal Beach Club Collection is designed for every type of family and vacationer to get everything they want out of their ideal beach day – no matter the vibe they’re looking for,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“With the first-of-its-kind Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, we continue to super-serve our guests with a tailored experience at one of our most highly visited destinations, building on nearly five decades of collaboration with the community and government of The Bahamas,” Bayley added.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island Fast Facts

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is the first of three new destinations Royal Caribbean Group has in the works. Royal Beach Club Cozumel will open in 2026 and Perfect Day Mexico in 2027. Royal Caribbean already offers Perfect Day at CocoCay, in the Bahamas, and Labadee, in Haiti.

Royal Caribbean ships sailing from several homeports will include calls at the Paradise Island destination, including PortMiami, Port Everglades, and Port Canaveral, in Florida, plus Galveston, New York, and Baltimore.

Royal Beach Club

Project to Meet Top Environmental Standards

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will be operated as a partnership between Royal Caribbean and the Bahamian government, and will have a heavy Bahamian influence in terms of architecture, culture, and cuisine choices.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Amenities You Should Pre-Book

The club is being developed as an eco-friendly retreat, with the Bahamian environmental firm SEV Consulting Group overseeing its ecologically sensitive elements. During construction and future operation, the SEV collaboration will ensure that the destination conforms to key environmental standards.

It is, for example, making sure that turtle nesting sites are protected and that invasive species are being removed. The site will have an advanced wastewater treatment facility, and a zero waste-to-landfill policy.