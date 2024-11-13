Disney Employees Will Be the Godparents of Disney Treasure

Good employees can make or break a cruise experience, which is why Disney Cruise Line is celebrating its magic-making cast, crew, and employees worldwide in a big way.

The cruise line announced on November 13, 2024, that it is naming all 200,000-plus team members, including its creative Imagineers, as godparents of its new Triton-class Disney Treasure.

“At the core of everything we do at Disney are the dedicated cast members and employees who create the magic that brings joy to millions of people around the globe,” said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney World Company. “That’s why we are proud to honor all Disney employees as the godparents of the Disney Treasure.”

He went on to say, “This is our way of paying tribute to the dreamers and doers who continue to tell our stories in the most compelling and innovative ways.”

Traditionally, a ship’s godparent is chosen to bestow good fortune and protection upon a vessel and its passengers. Typically a single individual, the role is symbolic and honors someone of influence or importance.

“Every magical guest experience is the result of the collective effort of tens of thousands of Disney cast members, crew members, Imagineers, and employees,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences.

He continued, “Because of this outstanding team, Disney creativity, storytelling, and service continue to set standards for the entertainment and hospitality industries around the world.”

The unprecedented choice of godparent follows Disney’s recent decision to honor Make-A-Wish children as the godchildren of the Disney Wish as she debuted in 2022.

Disney Crew Members were aboard the 4,000-passenger ship as it made its way from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Eemshaven, Netherlands, to its homeport in Port Canaveral, Florida.

The ship made its US debut on November 12, 2024, with much fanfare, including the sounding of the iconic horn playing a medley of familiar tunes – but not before it was tasked by the Coast Guard to aid in rescuing four people in a sinking catamaran off the coast of Bermuda!

Disney Treasure is currently prepping for her upcoming christening ceremony, which will take place in New York City on November 19, 2024. The ceremony will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. EST so fans around the world can participate in the maritime tradition.

Disney Treasure Set to Debut

The 144,256-gross-ton Disney Treasure has been getting Disney’s full-court press in terms of marketing ahead of her much-anticipated maiden voyage on December 21, 2024.

This month, the new vessel will not only have the world watching its christening but will have all eyes on it as the star of a new float during the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024.

Millions will be able to tune in to see a teaser of the vessel’s new original Broadway-style retelling of “Moana.”

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Welcome Disney Treasure

The ship is also premiering a Pixar-inspired dining experience based on the movie “Coco” and Marvel-themed entertainment in its new adventure theme.

Additionally, themed lounges inspired by iconic destinations at Disney’s Magic Kingdom will reveal new Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea spaces.

Disney Treasure is the latest addition to Disney Cruise Line’s extensive expansion of its fleet, which currently includes six ships. Seven more vessels are planned by 2031, with each ship offering experiences modeled after Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Parks attractions.

The ship is scheduled to provide regular 7-day sailing from Port Canaveral to the eastern and western Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas, featuring stops at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Its maiden voyage will include stops at Tortola and St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands.