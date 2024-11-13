Cruise NewsDisney Cruise Line News

Disney Employees Will Be the Godparents of Disney Treasure

By Lissa Poirot
Last Update:
Reading Time:3 min.
Disney Treasure cast and crew event
Disney Treasure cast and crew event (Photo Credit: Disney)

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

Good employees can make or break a cruise experience, which is why Disney Cruise Line is celebrating its magic-making cast, crew, and employees worldwide in a big way.

The cruise line announced on November 13, 2024, that it is naming all 200,000-plus team members, including its creative Imagineers, as godparents of its new Triton-class Disney Treasure.

“At the core of everything we do at Disney are the dedicated cast members and employees who create the magic that brings joy to millions of people around the globe,” said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney World Company. “That’s why we are proud to honor all Disney employees as the godparents of the Disney Treasure.”

He went on to say, “This is our way of paying tribute to the dreamers and doers who continue to tell our stories in the most compelling and innovative ways.”

Read Also: How Much Is a Disney Cruise?

Traditionally, a ship’s godparent is chosen to bestow good fortune and protection upon a vessel and its passengers. Typically a single individual, the role is symbolic and honors someone of influence or importance.

“Every magical guest experience is the result of the collective effort of tens of thousands of Disney cast members, crew members, Imagineers, and employees,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences. 

He continued, “Because of this outstanding team, Disney creativity, storytelling, and service continue to set standards for the entertainment and hospitality industries around the world.”

The unprecedented choice of godparent follows Disney’s recent decision to honor Make-A-Wish children as the godchildren of the Disney Wish as she debuted in 2022.

Disney Crew Members were aboard the 4,000-passenger ship as it made its way from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Eemshaven, Netherlands, to its homeport in Port Canaveral, Florida.

The ship made its US debut on November 12, 2024, with much fanfare, including the sounding of the iconic horn playing a medley of familiar tunes – but not before it was tasked by the Coast Guard to aid in rescuing four people in a sinking catamaran off the coast of Bermuda!

Disney Treasure is currently prepping for her upcoming christening ceremony, which will take place in New York City on November 19, 2024. The ceremony will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. EST so fans around the world can participate in the maritime tradition.

Disney Treasure Set to Debut

The 144,256-gross-ton Disney Treasure has been getting Disney’s full-court press in terms of marketing ahead of her much-anticipated maiden voyage on December 21, 2024.

This month, the new vessel will not only have the world watching its christening but will have all eyes on it as the star of a new float during the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024.

Millions will be able to tune in to see a teaser of the vessel’s new original Broadway-style retelling of “Moana.”

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Welcome Disney Treasure
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Welcome Disney Treasure

The ship is also premiering a Pixar-inspired dining experience based on the movie “Coco” and Marvel-themed entertainment in its new adventure theme.

Additionally, themed lounges inspired by iconic destinations at Disney’s Magic Kingdom will reveal new Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea spaces.

Disney Treasure is the latest addition to Disney Cruise Line’s extensive expansion of its fleet, which currently includes six ships. Seven more vessels are planned by 2031, with each ship offering experiences modeled after Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Parks attractions.

The ship is scheduled to provide regular 7-day sailing from Port Canaveral to the eastern and western Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas, featuring stops at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Its maiden voyage will include stops at Tortola and St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

Voting is now open at the Cruise Hive Awards, including your favorite cruise ships, cruise lines, ship features, private islands and homeports!

Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot
Lissa Poirot has been covering travel for more than a decade, including sites such as TripAdvisor, CruiseCritic, The Points Guy, Family Vacation Critic, and Family Traveller. Her love of travel has led Lissa to visit more than 43 countries and has her on a mission to see every state in the U.S. (only 4 states to go!). When she's not traveling, she's exploring new attractions and events on the weekends, be it in New York City or Philadelphia, as Lissa lives between both fabulous cities.

Don't Miss Cruise Hive's Daily Update!

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied