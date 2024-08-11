Disney Cruise Line to Expand Fleet With Four New Ships by 2031

Disney Cruise Line is set to expand its fleet dramatically with the addition of four new ships over the next decade.

The announcement, made by Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, during the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase on August 10, 2024, outlines the company’s plan to introduce these ships between 2027 and 2031.

The expansion will increase the total number of Disney Cruise Line vessels from the current five, plus four ships already in the works, to a total of 13.

Although specific details about the new ships, such as names and designs, have not yet been disclosed, D’Amaro encouraged Disney enthusiasts to look forward to future sailings and new adventures at sea.

“Disney Cruise Line is consistently the top-rated cruise line for families because it offers something for everyone. Expanding our fleet gives more people, in more parts of the world, the opportunity to experience a vacation at sea like only Disney can provide,” said D’Amaro.

In addition to the announcement of the four new ships, D’Amaro also provided updates on several other high-profile projects currently in development within Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Destiny, set to begin sailing in November 2025, will feature a new stage production of “Disney Hercules,” bringing beloved characters and music from the animated film to life onboard.

Additionally, D’Amaro shared more details about the new show, “Disney The Tale of Moana,” aboard Disney Treasure, scheduled to debut December 21, 2024. The production will feature a 15-foot-tall puppet of Te Kā, marking the largest puppet ever created for a Disney Cruise Line show.

During the event, Thomas Mazloun, president of New Experiences Portfolio and Disney Signature Experiences, also revealed Disney Cruise Line achieved a remarkable 97 percent occupancy rate across its five ships in Q2 2024.

“Disney Cruise Line has produced strong returns on capital investment, thanks to high-quality experiences, generating strong guest satisfaction ratings and consistent demand,” he said.

He added that the expansion of the fleet will further reinforce the cruise line’s position as a leader in family cruising.

Disney Fleet’s Current Expansion

Disney Cruise Line currently operates Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish and is in the process of expanding its fleet with four new ships under construction at Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

The first of these ships, Disney Treasure, will have a capacity of 2,500 passengers and a gross tonnage of 140,000. As a sister ship to the first Triton-class Disney Wish, which launched in 2022, the ship will embark on 7-night Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

One of the standout features on Disney Treasure will be the Plaza de Coco, the first theatrical dining experience themed to Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.” The ship will also introduce AquaMouse, a new water attraction that plunges guests into a Mickey Mouse animated adventure.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Following Disney Treasure is Disney Destiny, which will share the same specifications as its predecessors in the Triton class. The ship’s theme, “Heroes and Villains,” will bring Disney stories, characters, and attractions to life, and will also showcase new artwork, including a bow design with Minnie Mouse in a heroic pose.

Disney Adventure, also set to launch in 2025, is positioned to be the largest ship in Disney’s fleet. With a capacity of 6,000 passengers and a gross tonnage of 208,000, the ship was originally ordered for the now defunct Genting Hong Kong but will receive all the bells and whistles of a Disney ship.

It will break new ground by introducing Disney Cruise Line to Southeast Asia, with year-round itineraries departing from Singapore. Disney Adventure will offer 3- and 4-night voyages and will feature seven uniquely themed areas, including Disney Imagination Garden, Disney Discovery Reef, and Marvel Landing, each offering immersive experiences.

The fourth ship, yet to be named, will be delivered in 2028 and represents a significant shift in Disney Cruise Line’s operations. Unlike other ships, the vessel will be operated by Oriental Land Co., the company behind Tokyo Disney Resort.

Once complete, the 2,500-passenger ship, which will also weigh 140,000 gross tons, will be registered in Japan and will begin year-round service in the country by early 2029.