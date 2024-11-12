New Disney Treasure Arrives in Florida, Naming to Be Livestreamed

Disney Cruise Line fans are just weeks away from enjoying a treasure trove of new experiences, features, and amenities aboard Disney Treasure.

The new ship has now arrived at her Florida homeport, having been greeted with early morning fanfare as she sailed into Port Canaveral as the sun rose on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Disney Treasure sailed past Cocoa Beach and Jetty Park just at 6 a.m., gliding west to her berth at the dedicated Disney Cruise Line terminal. As she pulled into the port, her iconic horn sounded with familiar magical notes, and hundreds of Disney cast members, local media, and cruise ship spectators cheered her arrival.

Of course, Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie were also on hand for the ship’s arrival, ensuring she feels right at home at her central Florida homeport!

Disney Treasure‘s arrival in the Sunshine State marks the end of the vessel’s first transatlantic crossing. While the ship was not officially carrying passengers on the voyage from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, the journey was still a momentous one for the many crew members already onboard.

In fact, Disney Treasure has now already made her first at-sea rescue, having responded to an emergency call near Bermuda on Sunday, November 10. Ultimately, the ship saved four lives from a sinking catamaran.

Sailing into a new homeport for the first time is always a special occasion. Even though Disney Treasure will not welcome her first guests for several weeks, this is an important and momentous time for the crew members as well as onshore support staff who will service the vessel for each of her upcoming sailings.

The maiden voyage of Disney Treasure will set sail on December 21, 2024 – a Very Merrytime holiday sailing that will be doubly special as the ship’s inaugural sailing. The 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise will visit Tortola, St. Thomas, and Disney Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Christening to Be Livestreamed for All Fans

The ship’s arrival to Port Canaveral is just one week ahead of her planned christening celebration. Interestingly, the ship will be named in New York City, a star-studded event that is sure to be filled with pure Disney magic.

A live stream of the christening, including its associated maritime traditions and unique moments that bring the ship into active service, will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19.

While the exact details of the ship’s christening are being closely guarded, events that evening are sure to include homages to the theme of adventure aboard the vessel, as well as the unique shows and even the ship’s signature theme song.

Time-honored maritime traditions are also sure to be observed, such as solemn blessings for the safety of the ship, her crew, and all who sail on her in the years to come.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Welcome Disney Treasure

Live music, samplers of onboard entertainment, and special guest appearances are often part of christening celebrations, along with the traditional champagne bottle smash.

The christening will take place in the days leading up to the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will feature a new Disney Cruise Line float – “Magic Meets the Seas.”

While the float is not specifically intended to showcase Disney Treasure, the entire Disney fleet will be portrayed in the design and Captain Minnie will be highlighted, along with other Disney, Marvel, and Pixar characters.

The 144,256-gross-ton Disney Treasure, sister ship to Disney Wish, can welcome 4,000 guests onboard at each sailing. The ship will be offering 7-night sailings with both Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Read Also: How Much Is a Disney Cruise?

Depending on the sailing date and exact itinerary, the ship will be visiting such top ports as Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Falmouth, Tortola, St. Thomas, and San Juan.

Onboard, guests will find amazing adventures to be had, including new shows, stunning new venues inspired by Disney favorites “Moana” and “Coco,” and an “Aladdin”-themed bow and atrium. Other favorite Disney tales have inspired stateroom décor, youth play areas, and much, much more.