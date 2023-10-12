Disney Cruise Line Reveals Signature Show for New Ship

Disney Cruise Line has announced that the upcoming Disney Treasure will feature an exclusive stage production of the popular animated movie Moana, which will be the first time the story debuts live on land or at sea. Sure to be a hit, the show is perfect to embody the ship’s overall theme of adventure and exploration.

Disney Treasure Main Show Announced

The new Disney Treasure, sister ship to the immensely popular Disney Wish, will feature a brand new stage production, “Disney: The Tale of Moana” – an exclusive live-action adaption of the 2016 animated film Moana.

Like the film, the new onboard show will follow the story of Moana, the daughter of the village chief, as she undertakes an adventurous ocean voyage to return the Heart of Te Fiti and save her Polynesian island home.

Guests onboard Disney Treasure will recognize not only the most popular characters of the award-winning movie, including Gramma Tala, demigod Maui, and the crazy crab Tamatoa, but also some of the iconic songs from the film’s soundtrack.

Disney Treasure Moana (Credit: Disney)

More details about the show have not yet been announced, but the production will be offered in Disney Treasure‘s main show lounge with multiple performances on each cruise to accommodate all guests.

Auditions for the show’s cast, including featured characters as well as dancers and musicians, will begin in the coming weeks.

The show complements the shipwide theme of “adventure” for Disney Treasure, and is especially appropriate as the production showcases an oceangoing journey, just as cruisers set sail on the new ship.

Also onboard will be the Hei Hei Cafe on Deck 4, featuring another beloved character and Moana’s faithful – if clueless – sidekick chicken.

Additional Entertainment for Disney Treasure

“Disney: The Tale of Moana” will not be the only show aboard Disney Treasure. The cruise line has already confirmed that the ship will also feature the beloved tale as old as time, “Beauty and the Beast” along with the quirky and adventurous opening show, “Disney Seas the Adventure.”

Dinnertime shows will also be featured in the ship’s dining rooms, including a brand new signature experience in the Worlds of Marvel dining room as well as a colorful and engaging Coco-themed two-night dining experience at Plaza de Coco, expanding the story from the 2017 Pixar movie.

The sail away deck party that begins every sailing will still showcase energetic dancing and an introduction of beloved Disney characters to welcome all guests aboard, and the wildly popular “Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party” will be showcased one evening, complete with fireworks (weather and port restrictions permitting).

Character encounters, princess meet-and-greets, and other special entertainment will also be regular features of the ship’s entertainment offerings.

Setting Sail on Disney Treasure

As the second Wish-class vessel, the 144,000-gross-ton Disney Treasure is scheduled to debut in December 2024. The ship is now under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Her keel was officially laid in March 2023, and progress has been steady in assembling the ship’s key blocks.

Just recently, the second of the ship’s signature funnels arrived at the shipyard, a key piece in bringing the ship to life and identifying it firmly as a Disney Cruise Line vessel.

The ship’s maiden voyage is scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on December 21, 2024. That 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise will visit Tortola, St. Thomas, and Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

From Port Canaveral, Disney Treasure will offer both Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean week-long sailings, which are now available for booking through May 2025. Disney Treasure will be able to welcome 5,000 eager guests aboard each sailing. Additional itineraries, as well as more details about the new ship, are expected to be released soon.