Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Float for Popular US Parade

Disney Cruise Line is set to make waves at the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the debut of a brand-new float, “Magic Meets the Seas.”

Returning to the world-renowned parade, taking place on Thursday, November 28, 2024, Disney’s fourth float will be a nod to its cruise line’s expanding fleet and will feature the bows of Disney Cruise Line’s current and upcoming ships, including the new Disney Treasure’s Captain Minnie Mouse at the centerpiece.

“We’re delighted to have Disney Cruise Line returning for its fourth appearance,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “This year’s design is sure to captivate fans nationwide with its stunning and incredible artistry.”

“Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse will be at the helm of this magical float, joined by all our favorite Disney and Pixar characters,” he continued.

In addition to showcasing the cruise line, the float will offer a choreographed performance with appearances from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters, all features of Disney Treasure’s theme of adventure.

The vessel, officially setting sail on December 21, 2024, will be debuting a Broadway-style show, “Disney The Tale of Moana,” and may provide a sneak peek for parade viewers as Mickey and Minnie perform with characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana,” as well as “Beauty and the Beast” and Pixar’s “Coco.”

“The magic of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade provides the perfect opportunity for us to collaborate and bring our special Disney magic to life through our one-of-a-kind entertainment that will fill the streets of New York City with enchantment,” said Denise Case, director of entertainment creative for Disney Live Entertainment.

“Disney Cruise Line is excited to continue our partnership with the team at Macy’s to sprinkle some extra Pixie dust this holiday season with our brand-new float design,” she added.

The performance will be capped off with a confetti-filled finale, set to Disney Treasure’s anthem, “Live the Adventure, performed by Jordan Sparks.

Disney Treasure Leads the Way to Expansion

Before Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure are introduced to Disney Cruise Line’s fleet in 2025, the 140,000-gross-ton Disney Treasure will make her debut in Port Canaveral near Walt Disney World Resort’s Orlando home in December 2024.

The second Wish-class ship, Disney Treasure is a 4,000-passenger, 1,555-crew vessel that recently wrapped up construction at Papenburg, Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyard on September 18, 2024, nearly 20 months after steel cutting began in January 2023.

Disney Treasure River Ems Conveyance

She successfully completed her first set of sea trials on October 2, 2024, and among her highlights will be a reimagined AquaMouse waterslide/rollercoaster at sea, set to an adventurous “Curse of the Golden Egg” theme.

Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage will be a 7-night roundtrip Eastern Caribbean Christmas sailing to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Disney’s private destination, Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.

She will continue to offer a variety of 7-night Eastern and Western itineraries through May 30, 2026, with western routes calling on Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Castaway Cay.

Disney Cruise Line’s fleet currently consists of five ships – Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish. The cruise line plans to reach 13 ships by 2031, with Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure currently under construction at Meyer Werft.