New Disney Cruise Ship Makes Rescue From Sinking Catamaran

By Catie Kovelman
Last Update:
Disney Treasure Rescue
Disney Treasure Rescue (Credits: Disney & ABC News)

Disney Treasure hasn’t even entered service yet, but the Disney cruise ship is already saving lives. 

While en route to her first ever homeport, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, the second of the Triton-class vessels rescued four people from a sinking catamaran in the early afternoon on November 10, 2024. 

The 50-foot catamaran, which is named Serenity, began taking on water while about 230 miles off the coast of Bermuda due to a gasket failure in the escape hatch. 

The passengers contacted the US Coast Guard for emergency assistance, which prompted the US Coast Guard to reach out to other ships in the area to render aid. 

In this case, Disney Treasure was among the closest – at only 80 miles (or about 70 nautical miles) away. 

The crew that had already joined the 144,256-gross ton vessel acted quickly and deployed one of the onboard lifeboats to the sinking vessel. Thankfully, all four individuals were rescued and no injuries were reported. 

“We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril,” Disney Treasure Captain Marco Nogara said in a statement to ABC News.

“Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety,” continued Captain Nogara. 

The identities of the rescued individuals have thus far been kept confidential to protect their privacy. 

It’s unclear where Disney’s newest addition will drop off their new companions – but usually cruise ships will transfer the rescued individuals to local authorities, such as the US Coast Guard, or will allow them to remain onboard until they reach a suitable disembarkation point.

But of course, the first step is to render any necessary medical aid and to provide the individuals with food and water.

Disney Treasure Sails on to Maiden Voyage

Per cruise tracking data, the 4,000-passenger vessel is already back on course to reach Port Canaveral on November 12, 2024

According to cruise tracking data, the Disney ship is getting close to Florida – cruising along in the North West Atlantic Ocean at speeds of 17 knots per hour.

Disney Treasure Rescue
Disney Treasure Rescue (Credit: ABC News)

This will conclude a two-week long Transatlantic voyage that began in Eemshaven, Netherlands, on October 29, 2024. 

Once she arrives, all attention will turn to getting ready for her maiden voyage – which is scheduled to embark on December 21, 2024. 

The historic, 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing will call on Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, and Castaway Cay, the cruise line’s original private island destination in the Bahamas. 

She will then spend her inaugural winter season alternating between Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. 

After she makes her debut in Port Canaveral, the next month will be spent preparing for the first passengers.

For example, the crew members who have not yet joined the ship will make their way to the Orlando-based port. By the time she enters service, approximately 1,555 crew members will be onboard to cultivate a magical experience for guests. 

Additionally, the creative team will continue testing and tweaking all the little details to make sure every single thing is perfect for the maiden voyage.

Even during her Transatlantic crossing, teams on board were testing new Disney songs for the ship horn to play. 

And in one last big opportunity to build up the wave of excitement for the new ship, a special float – named “Magic Meets the Seas” – will pay homage to Disney Treasure in the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

