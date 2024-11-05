Cruise Ship Drops Port Due to Weather Conditions in Norway

Cruise travelers sailing in the Western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico this week are nervously eyeing Tropical Storm Rafael (soon to be an official hurricane), but it isn’t only in the Caribbean that poor weather impacts ship itineraries.

At this time of year, weather in the North Sea can be equally unpredictable with strong winds, crashing waves, and unsafe conditions. This has caused Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition to cancel a port visit on her current sailing, and guests missed out on a visit to Kristiansand, Norway.

The ship is currently sailing an 11-night “Treasures of Norway and Denmark” itinerary that departed from Newcastle Upon Tyne in the UK on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Unfortunately, as the vessel explored along the southern Norway coast, poor weather created too much difficulty to ensure safe docking.

“Unfortunately due to the weather forecast for Ambition’s call to Kristiansand tomorrow strong winds of up to 40 knots and sea swells of up to 2 meters are predicted,” the cruise line stated.

“Due to the lack of available tugboats in port and the advice from the harbour master and pilot, these conditions exceed the safety parameters required for the ship to berth. We have therefore reluctantly decided to cancel our call to Kristiansand and as there are no suitable alternatives, Ambition will remain at sea.”

The 48,123-gross-ton ship, formerly AIDAmira from AIDA Cruises, was scheduled for the Norwegian port of call on Friday, November 1. While that day became a day at sea instead, the ship continued en route to Oslo for a visit on Saturday, November 2.

Kristiansand is in southern Norway, 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Oslo. On the coast of the North Sea, the port can be subject to significant severe weather. Tucked up the Oslofjord, the capital of Norway is significantly more protected.

An overnight visit to Copenhagen from noon on Monday, November 4 through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5 is the final port of call for the sailing. Such a long stay in such a vibrant city will give Ambition‘s guests plenty of time to explore Denmark’s capital and the rich history and culture it offers.

After Copenhagen, Ambition will return to Newcastle Upon Tyne for debarkation on Thursday, November 7.

It should be noted that such last minute port cancellations are never a cruise line’s intention. Guests were not notified of the missed port until the day before, once it became clear that the ship would be unable to dock.

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience caused by this change but, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is Ambassador’s priority,” the cruise line said.

Every cruise line keeps the safety of their guests, crew members, ships, and ports of call as the top priority when making any weather-related changes to itineraries and ship operations.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition (Photo Credit: Kevin Shipp)

Other Weather-Related Changes

During the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially runs through November 30, cruise travelers often keep a keen eye on tropical storms and hurricanes.

For example, multiple ships have already shifted their itinerary plans due to what is now Tropical Storm Rafael and is expected to become Hurricane Rafael within the next 48 hours.

Severe weather can impact ships in any part of the world at any time of year, however. Just recently, severe flooding in Valencia, Spain has caused port cancellations due to the uncertain and unsafe conditions.

Particularly in late fall, port cancellations are also common in Alaska, often meaning ships may miss their very last visit to top Alaskan destinations such as Sitka, Skagway, or Juneau.

While it may be disappointing for guests to miss a port of call, especially on a bucket-list sailing or a once-in-a-lifetime oceangoing vacation, safety is always essential.

Cruise lines may attempt to find an alternative port that can be substituted, or could even try to rearrange the itinerary to visit the same port of call after the weather clears. This isn’t always possible, however, and instead guests may enjoy a day at sea instead.

Travelers should never expect compensation for a missed port of call due to safety reasons, though occasionally cruise lines will offer onboard credit as well as refunding impacted port fees and taxes. This is more likely if multiple ports are cancelled and an itinerary is dramatically adjusted.

Most cruise lines, however, have ticket contracts that specifically state no compensation is required for weather-related changes.