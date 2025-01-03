Severe Weather Cancels Coastal Cruises in Norway

Guests setting sail aboard Hurtigruten’s MS Polarlys have been informed of cruise and port cancellations at the last minute as severe winter polar storms threaten the western coast of Norway. Due to the cancellations, travelers are being offered the opportunity to rebook their sailing or opt for a full refund.

The impacted sailings are from Thursday, January 2, 2025 through the morning of Sunday, January 5, 2025. After that time, the poor weather is expected to have cleared and travel can safely resume.

The cruise line’s website listed the adjusted itineraries and cancelled calls, and booked guests received text notifications of the changes.

“Due to weather conditions, MS Polarlys cancels the calls between Trondheim and Bergen on southbound sailing and Bergen and Trondheim on northbound sailing from 02 to 05 January,” the website explained. “The ship will resume normal route from Trondheim on northbound sailing on 05 January at 12:45.”

Booked guests also received generalized text message notifications with contact information for their next steps.

“We regret to inform you that due to bad weather MS Polarlys has to cancel your sailing,” the notification read.

Guests could reply to the text message to rebook their passage, or else visit the Hurtigruten website to request a full refund. Travelers would need their booking number to complete either request.

Passengers currently onboard MS Polarlys have also reported that the ship has remained docked in Trondheim and will not be proceeding on to Bergen as planned at this time. The cruise line is working on alternative travel plans to help guests reach Bergen, but those have not yet been confirmed.

For those travelers onboard, Hurtigruten has arranged an extra shore tour to explore Trondheim if desired.

Furthermore, onboard activities are continuing as scheduled, and all the ship’s operations – dining, entertainment, etc. – are fully functional.

Severe Weather Causing Cancellations

While the weather in Trondheim isn’t as rough as other places, with winds currently reported at 20 knots (23 miles per hour), the fjord entrance to Trondheim – where MS Polarlys would need to pass to reach Bergen – is much worse. Current wind speeds at the mouth of the fjord are 33 knots (38 mph).

Furthermore, the coastal route to Bergen also passes through several areas of even more severe winds, reaching as high as 40 knots (46 mph) in some regions.

For reference, a tropical storm begins at just 35 knots (39 mph). Cruise lines frequently cancel port visits or change itineraries during tropical storm conditions, even before such storms become official hurricanes.

Travelers experienced with Norwegian itineraries say this type of cancellation and weather pattern is nothing new, and safety is always the primary concern of any cruise line.

MS Polarlys Vessel (Photo Credit: Evannovostro)

“The weather is and is forecasted to be very bad in northern/western Norway. Airports are closing. Such is winter in Norway, rough and unpredictable. Safety first!”

Fortunately, Hurtigruten is well experienced with these types of conditions and able to make adjustments as needed.

Read Also: The 10 Roughest Seas in the World for Cruise Ships

“Our ship couldn’t reach Oslo last year due to bad weather so they flew us to Trondheim and we sailed a day later.”

The 11,341-gross-ton MS Polarlys first set sail in 1995 and is one of Hurtigruten’s mid-sized ships. She can welcome 737 passengers aboard, and also provides ferry space for up to 35 cars.

The ship runs a regular ferry-type route along western Norway. MS Polarlys calls on a variety of coastal communities from Bergen in the south to Mehamn at the country’s northern tip and east to Kirkenes, often stopping briefly at several ports in a single day.

Guests can book passage for the entire route, or just between ports of their choice as preferred.

Hurtigruten is not the only cruise line impacted by poor winter weather in northern Europe. In late November, Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition was held in the Port of Tilbury due to Storm Bert as it pummeled the UK. Ultimately, the ship remained in port for the entirety of its planned 3-night mini-getaway.

Other cruise lines have also had to change itineraries and routes due to local flooding, high winds, coastal wave activity, and other weather conditions that make it unsafe for ships to visit specific ports.