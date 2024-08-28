Norway to Enforce Net-Zero Rules for Cruise Ships by 2032

Norway is taking bold steps to protect its breathtaking World Heritage fjords, introducing zero-emission rules for maritime activity starting January 1, 2026. The new regulations will initially target vessels under 10,000 gross tons, including tourist ships and ferries.

However, larger ships, including cruise vessels, are expected to comply by 2032. Compliance will involve using alternative fuels such as bio-gas and connecting to shore power, when available.

“The goal is to preserve the spectacular fjords and create sustainable tourism,” said Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, climate and environment minister.

“The zero-emission requirement will drive technology development, reduce emissions, and ensure the World Heritage fjords remain attractive tourist destinations,” he continued.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to reduce the environmental impact of the cruise industry, which, while economically beneficial to destinations, has been linked to greenhouse gas emissions and pollution in these sensitive areas.

Norway’s Western fjords, including Nærøyfjord, Aurlandsfjord, Geirangerfjord, Sunnylvsfjord, and Tafjord, are all listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites, placing them under international scrutiny and protection.

In addition to the net-zero mandate, the Norwegian government is providing financial support to establish shore power facilities in Flåm, a popular port for cruise ships. This infrastructure will enable ships to connect to the local power grid, further reducing emissions while docked.

The Norwegian Parliament has backed the zero-emission initiative, emphasizing a gradual rollout, particularly for larger vessels.

Currently, the necessary technology for such ships is still in development, and the staggered timeline reflects the challenge.

Norway’s Cruise Boom

Norway’s allure as a cruise destination shows no signs of waning, as the 2023 cruising season shattered previous records with an unprecedented influx of visitors.

Norwegian ports saw 3,943 cruise calls throughout the year, marking an increase of nearly 500 from the previous season.

Even more striking was the surge in passenger visits, which topped 6.1 million – a jump of almost 1.9 million compared to 2022. Cruise Norway anticipates 4 percent growth for 2024, for another record-breaking year.

Holland America Ship Docked in Geiranger, Norway (Photo Credit: John New)

A key factor driving this increase is the arrival of larger cruise ships. Vessels from major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises, with capacities exceeding 5,000 passengers, have become a common sight in Norway’s ports, especially during peak summer months.

With a rich maritime history, Norway currently offers over 100 ports, although only 10 of the ports received more than 200,000 passengers in 2023. Following Oslo’s busiest port is Bergen, which serves as the gateway to the fjords.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Testing Alternative Fuel on Two Cruise Ships

This last week of August alone, Bergan will welcome AIDA Cruises’ AIDAperla, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Prima, TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 4, Viking Oceans’ Viking Saturn, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Splendor.

Many of these ships continue to visit various fjord ports and weigh over 48,000 gross tons at the lightest (Viking Saturn) and 140,000 gross tons at the heaviest (Norwegian Prima).

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), following the European Union’s Green Deal, aims to have all cruise line members sailing with zero emissions by 2050, 18 years after Norway’s regulations go into effect.

Meanwhile, the EU’s Fit for 55 program is requiring its main ports to be equipped with shoreside electricity by 2030. This does not include the fjord ports in Norway that would need to offer the option to align with net-zero cruise ships.

At this time, only the Norwegian-based cruise line, Hurtigruten, is working to provide a net-zero cruise ship before Norway’s rules are implemented. Set to sail along the nation’s coasts, the 500-passenger vessel is scheduled for competition in 2030.