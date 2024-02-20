Cunard Unveils Global Voyages for 2025-2027

Luxury cruise line Cunard has announced a sweeping array of new itineraries to set sail from September 2025 through January 2027. The iconic Cunard fleet, including the flagship Queen Mary 2, will traverse 184 unique destinations worldwide.

Cunard’s Expansion

Cunard Line has revealed plans for an ambitious expansion of its voyage offerings, encompassing more than 300 new journeys across its prestigious fleet of four Queens: Queen Mary 2, Queen Anne, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth.

From September 2025 to January 2027, these vessels will explore 184 distinct destinations in 70 countries, including 108 UNESCO World Heritage sites.



“We are incredibly excited to have both Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2 offer full World Voyages in 2026. We are so thrilled that our guests will, for the first time ever, have the opportunity to transit the Panama Canal on Queen Mary 2,” said Kate McAlister, president of Cunard.

She added Queen Elizabeth will take on a new itinerary to the Caribbean, stating the ship will sail roundtrip from Miami, “giving guests expanded opportunities to delve into this tropical region while experiencing the unparalleled luxury of sailing aboard a Cunard ship.“

World Voyages and Maiden Calls

Highlights of the new itineraries are the simultaneous World Voyages by Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2, starting in January 2026.

As Cunard’s newest ship, the 3,000-passenger, 113,000-ton Queen Anne, will visit 102 unique ports with 23 maiden calls during her roundtrip “Full World Voyage,” including Phuket, Thailand; Cape Town, South Africa; and Marseilles, France.

The 109-night odyssey departs on January 11, 2026, from Southampton, England, providing passengers with overnight calls in Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, and more before returning to England on April 30, 2026.

Queen Anne Cruise Ship (Image Courtesy: Cunard Line)

Additionally, Queen Anne will navigate Norway’s fjords on a 14-night “Norway and North Cape” itinerary. This cruise, slated for June 21 through July 5, 2026, will visit the Arctic with calls in Honningsvaag and Tromso, Norway.

Meanwhile, ocean liner Queen Mary 2, with a capacity to hold 2,620 passengers, will also sail on an epic 109-voyage that includes her signature Transatlantic Crossing, the Caribbean, Canada, and New England itineraries.

Her 7-night “Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing” will depart from New York City on September 13, 2026, arriving in Southampton on September 20, 2026.

From there, Queen Mary will launch a 51-night itinerary from “Southampton to Sydney.” During this voyage, the ship will transit the Panama Canal for the first-time ever, leading to visits to exotic destinations such as Hawaii, French Polynesia, New Zealand.

Exploring the Mediterranean and Caribbean

Also announced, Queen Elizabeth will debut a Caribbean program, offering 33 voyages from Miami and calling on ports like San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Montego Bay, Jamaica. These sailings will take place from September 2025 through April 2026, ranging from 9 to 21 nights.

The ship’s longest voyage, “Caribbean Celebration” at 21 nights, will embark on December 18, 2025, with visits to St. Lucia, Antigua, and Puerto Rico, spending Christmas Eve in Bridgetown, Barbados, before calling on Honduras, Jamaica, and Cozumel, Mexico.

Photo Credit: Drew Rawcliffe / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Queen Victoria will take passengers on Mediterranean voyages and Atlantic explorations, including an “Italy, France and Spain” 14-night itinerary sailing from Barcelona to Rome, starting June 15, 2026.

Queen Victoria will also embark on a 35-night “Eastern Caribbean” cruise from Southampton on January 4, 2026. Calling in Madeira, Portugal, before crossing the Atlantic, passengers will visit the Azores and Caribbean beaches of St. Vincent, Aruba, Curacao, and Dominica.

In total, the ship will visit 73 unique destinations with overnight calls in Istanbul, Madeira, Amsterdam, Narvik, Norway, and more. Cunard’s new voyages open for World Club members for bookings on March 5, 2024, with general public access on March 7, 2024.