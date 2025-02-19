Countdown to Celebration Key Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details

Carnival Cruise Line’s upcoming exclusive private destination, Celebration Key, is exciting many cruise passengers and today marks just five months before the first ship, Carnival Vista, will visit the Bahamian port.

Now, the cruise line is offering a behind-the-scenes look at Celebration Key with unique insights and special reveals about what guests will be able to enjoy when they visit.

In a two-minute video, guests get a unique look that compares the original renderings of the new destination’s five main “portals” to real footage of the construction process and key milestones as the art becomes a reality.

From Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy embedding a golden key in the centerpiece “Suncastle” in Paradise Plaza to filling the water in Calypso Lagoon to building the storefronts at Lokono Cove, Celebration Key is shaping up nicely.

“Celebration Key represents a new chapter for Carnival and its construction builds on our close partnership with The Bahamas, so seeing it transform from vision to reality is incredible,” said Duffy.

You can watch the full video below of a behind-the-scenes look at Celebration Key:

Approximately 500 construction workers are involved with the site daily as progress continues, and 28 Bahamian companies have thus far had roles in the project. This underscores Carnival Cruise Line’s strong commitment to local development and involvement while honoring Bahamian heritage.

“This destination will serve as a tribute to the rich Bahamian culture and Grand Bahama’s natural environment,” said Josh Weinstein, Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Executive Officer.

From the beginning, planning for the destination has emphasized sustainability and conservation. In fact, about 1,000 sabal palms were saved during the early phases of construction and are now being replanted across the property.

Even the freshwater lagoons are designed with sustainability in mind, using a desalination system that converts seawater into freshwater. Together, the destination’s two expansive lagoons cover more than seven acres and use more than seven million gallons of water.

“It’s clear Celebration Key will be a game-changer for our flagship brand and its loyal guests, with endless options for relaxation and recreation, but it’s also truly great to see firsthand how we’re implementing our company’s robust sustainability initiatives on land,” said Weinstein.

Visiting Celebration Key

Carnival Vista will be the first ship to visit the new destination. The memorable port visit will be on the ship’s July 12, 2025 departure, an 8-night Southern Caribbean voyage from Port Canaveral that will first visit Bonaire and Aruba. Carnival Vista will arrive at Celebration Key on Saturday, July 19, in what is sure to be a spectacular event.

Read Also: What Are All the Cruise Line Private Islands – Including Upcoming Destinations!

“We broke ground on this site less than three years ago, and now in five short months we’ll see our first guests enjoy the many experiences we created just for them to celebrate and enjoy this gorgeous place on Grand Bahama,” said Duffy.

Under Construction Celebration Key (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Awaiting those first guests will be Paradise Plaza with the 10-story Suncastle, a gateway to the other themed areas of the destination and home to the racing waterslides of the family-oriented Starfish Lagoon.

Adults who want a quiet space to enjoy can head for Calypso Lagoon with its swim-up bar and DJ island. For even more adults-only vibes, Pearl Cove Beach Club will offer a premium experience with a soothing 11,000-square-foot infinity pool, beachfront cabanas, relaxing daybeds, and exclusive Super Villas with open bar service.

Celebrating Bahamian culture will be Lokono Cove, with local art and handmade goods for retail purchase in a colorful and festive atmosphere all ages will enjoy.

Bookings are now available from 10 US homeports on 20 different ships in the Carnival fleet that will visit Celebration Key. Sailings of all lengths and itineraries will include the new port, giving eager Carnival guests plenty of opportunities to celebrate the new destination.