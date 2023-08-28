Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Name of New Private Destination

Guests sailing with Carnival Cruise Line to the Bahamas will have a new reason to celebrate with the opening of what will be called Celebration Key, the first destination designed exclusively for Carnival.

Located on Grand Bahama, the destination is already under construction and slated to welcome its first guests in July 2025.

Carnival Cruise Line Names Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed the name of its new private destination on Grand Bahama island – Celebration Key. Evoking the fun of a Carnival cruise with the joy of gathering with friends and family, the name is ideal for a destination intended to not only give cruisers something to celebrate, but to celebrate all that is unique and amazing about the Bahamas as well.

“We are working very closely with the Government of The Bahamas and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to ensure that we are highlighting the best of Grand Bahama and its culture, combined with fun like only Carnival can provide,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Celebration Key, Grand Bahama

Not only will Celebration Key offer the white sand beaches, tropical vegetation, and amazing waters famous in the Bahamas, but the destination is also being designed to highlight the distinctive culture of the Bahamian people.

Included will be a nature reserve and Bahamian-run retail options, dining outlets, art displays, and more, providing additional local job opportunities and economic growth. A ground transportation hub and shore excursion meeting spaces will also be carefully integrated into the port.

“Invoking the natural beauty of Grand Bahama, every day at Celebration Key will be a celebration of our guests’ own making with a variety of experiences and something for everyone,” said Duffy.

Construction on Celebration Key began on the south side of Grand Bahama island with an official groundbreaking ceremony in May 2022 for the $200 million (USD) investment. The new development is located approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the existing cruise dock in Freeport.

Also part of the project will be an immense pier capable of hosting two Excel-class ships simultaneously, meaning Carnival’s largest ships such as Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and the upcoming Carnival Jubilee will all be able to visit Celebration Key.

The construction of the pier will allow guests the convenience of walking off their ships, rather than relying on tendering or water shuttles that can be more susceptible to poor weather.

Visiting Celebration Key

The announcement of the new cruise port’s name comes as Carnival Cruise Line prepares to reveal the first itineraries to the new destination, which is planned to open in July 2025. The new itineraries will be announced and opened for sale in late September.

At least 10 ships sailing from various homeports will visit Celebration Key. While no exact vessels have yet been named, it is likely that ships sailing from Miami, Port Canaveral, New York, and other eastern homeports that regularly visit the Bahamas will have the chance to spend time at the new destination.

Celebration Key is sure to be a highlight of different cruise lengths, including short 3- and 4-night getaways as well as longer 7- or 10-night itineraries in the region.

When completed, Carnival Cruise Line estimates that Celebration Key will be capable of welcoming up to two million guests per year. Will you be one of them?