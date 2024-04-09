Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Lokono Cove for Celebration Key

Lokono Cove is set to join Carnival Cruise Line’s exclusive private destination, Celebration Key, on Grand Bahama Island, emphasizing Bahamian culture and craftsmanship.

A New Marketplace in the Bahamas

Carnival Cruise Line revealed its latest addition to the much-anticipated Celebration Key by announcing details of Lokono Cove during the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami Beach on April 9.

One of Celebration Key’s five portals, Lokono Cove will be an exclusive retail portal offering a variety of stores and kiosks featuring everything from souvenirs to fine jewelry, designed to immerse guests in the richness of Bahamian heritage and creativity.

During the announcement of the new portal, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said, “Lokono Cove will be a treasure trove, a place for our guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of The Bahamas and find locally inspired keepsakes, symbols of paradise they can share with loved ones, or cherish for themselves for years to come.”

Duffy added that Lokono Cove will honor the beauty and culture of The Bahamas.

The chosen name, Lokono, pays homage to the Lucayans, the island’s original inhabitants, and was submitted by Deidre Rahming, in a naming competition held by Carnival Cruise Line. Rahming received $5,000 for the winning name and will have the opportunity to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including transportation, food, and beverages, as well as a day-pass to Celebration Key with drink vouchers, food, and a cabana.

Winning Lokono Cove Submission

The area will be a departure point for passengers visiting the private port, located 20 miles east of Freeport on Grand Bahama. The port will be dedicated specifically to Carnival Corporation cruise ships, mainly Carnival Cruise Line, but not exclusive from Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, or Cunard Line, which are also a part of the Carnival family.

Celebration Key’s Newest Addition

The unveiling of Lokono Cove marks just the beginning of what’s to come on Grand Bahama’s latest gem, which represents Carnival Corporation’s most significant investment to date at $600 million for the phased development.

In addition to Lokono Cove, Celebration Key will feature four more distinct “portals,” mirroring the themed zones found on Carnival’s Excel-class ships. At the heart of the port lies the Welcome Portal, to be called Paradise Plaza, which will feature a towering sandcastle and live music as a gateway to the island.

Celebration Key Lokono Cove

The Family-Friendly Portal will feature a sprawling freshwater lagoon, splash pad, and shallow pool, with waterslides embedded in a grand sandcastle for the adventurous. The area will also feature sports courts, dedicated areas for kids and teens, a beach adorned with various loungers and exclusive cabana rentals, and a diverse selection of dining options.

Read Also: Half Moon Cay, Bahamas – What You Need to Know

For adults, Calypso Lagoon, the Adult-Friendly Portal, will set a tranquil escape by another freshwater lagoon, complete with a swim-up bar and tunes from a live DJ. Cabana offerings include beach cabanas, floating cabanas, or villas with private waterslides. The area will also offer a full-service restaurant focusing on Bahamian delicacies.

Carnival’s Celebration Key

For those seeking exclusivity and luxury, the Private Club Portal will provide an additional adults-only sanctuary featuring an infinity pool with views of the Bahamian sea. The club will elevate the experience with sophisticated dining options.

Lokono Cove and Celebration Key are scheduled to open in July 2025. More than 500 Carnival itineraries are already scheduled to call at the port, with 12 ships from eight different homeports in its initial years.

Carnival Corporation is already planning a significant expansion. A $100 million investment will extend the existing pier to accommodate two additional ships by 2026.