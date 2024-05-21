Carnival Cruise Line Introduces Starfish Lagoon, Another Celebration Key Portal

Carnival Cruise Line took the wraps off Starfish Lagoon, the family-friendly portal that will be a cornerstone of its new private destination, Celebration Key, now under development in the Bahamas.

Situated on Grand Bahama, Celebration Key is slated to open in July 2025. Starfish Lagoon is designed as a magnet for families, with activities and destinations for all age groups. Two water slides, Flash Flamingo and Mach III Marlin, travel 350-plus feet in and around a 10-story Suncastle, offering thrills and adventure.

For young children, Starfish Lagoon will offer the Guppy Grotto, a water play area modeled on a coral reef, with a wading pool, a dump bucket, and places for parents to sit and watch their children play.

Celebration Key Guppy Grotto splash pad

Along with the lagoon, which will be one of the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean, guests can enjoy a beach area where kayak and paddle board rentals will be offered, plus lounge chairs and umbrellas.

Families and groups can rent AquaBanas, which are floating cabanas with shaded areas, seating for eight, and a table to hold drinks. A dozen cabanas will be available, all situated around a bar. Beachside cabanas can be rented at Starfish Lagoon, too.

For those seeking exercise, a full Sports Court will invite guests to play volleyball, basketball, and pickleball, while the Game Pavilion will feature table games such as ping pong and corn hole. A variety of dining venues will be offered at Starfish Lagoon as well.

Celebration Key Game Pavilion

“At Carnival, we carry more children than any other cruise line, so we’ve designed Starfish Lagoon specifically for family fun,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Toddlers, teens and adults alike will find their own piece of paradise whether it be racing down one of the waterslides, playing a round of pickleball or relaxing on our floating AquaBanas,” added Duffy.

Starfish Lagoon is one of five portals planned for Celebration Key, which will be used solely by Carnival Corporation brands. While Carnival Cruise Line’s ships will be most prevalent at the port, other brands likely to eventually call there include Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Cunard, among others.

Celebration Key Starfish Lagoon

Carnival Cruise Line most recently revealed details about Celebration Key’s Lokono Cove, an exclusive retail portal where guests can shop at a variety of stores and kiosks featuring everything from souvenirs to fine jewelry, all inspired by Bahamian heritage and creativity.

Calypso Lagoon is the destination’s Adult-Friendly Portal, which will feature another freshwater lagoon, a swim-up bar, and entertainment by a DJ. Cabana offerings include beach cabanas, floating cabanas, and villas with private waterslides. The area will provide a restaurant serving Bahamian cuisine.

A luxury area, the Private Club Portal, will have another adults-only sanctuary with an infinity pool and more dining options. More details on the private club are expected soon.

Celebration Key Beach

Hundreds of Itineraries To Feature Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line has already announced hundreds of itineraries that will include calls at Celebration Key, and these sailings are open for booking. In all, a dozen ships operating from eight ports will call at the new development in 2025 and 2026. Voyages range from 3 to 14 nights, depending on the ship and departure date.

Sample sailings that will feature the new private destination include Carnival Celebration, which will visit Celebration Key on 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from PortMiami beginning July 20, 2025.

Mardi Gras, operating from Port Canaveral, will call at the port starting with cruises departing on July 19, 2025, on 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

From Galveston, Carnival Dream will call at Celebration Key on her 8-night Eastern Caribbean sailings starting on July 26, 2025, while guests sailing from New Orleans can visit the new port on Carnival Liberty‘s 7- and 8-night Eastern Caribbean cruises.