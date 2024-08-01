New Adults-Only Area Revealed for Carnival’s Private Destination

Carnival Cruise Line has announced an exciting retreat for its upcoming private port of call on Grand Bahama Island, Celebration Key.

The destination will now feature Pearl Cove Beach Club, a premium option for guests aged 18 and older, with a variety of amenities and features to help everyone relax and enjoy an amazing day at the beach.

The announcement comes as cruise fans eagerly await the opening of Celebration Key, scheduled for July 2025.

Carnival’s Pearl Cove Beach Club Dining Venue

The new beach club will be at the westernmost point of the destination, well separated from louder and more boisterous family-friendly areas to ensure peace and exclusivity.

The secluded entry will open to expansive views of the 11,000-square-foot infinity pool, which also features a swim-up bar and water loungers.

The pool area will be surrounded with ample seating and loungers with pops of tropical color in pink-striped umbrellas and mosaic countertops.

The tropical vibes will be spread with tunes from the resident DJ, though music will be adjusted to ensure relaxed lounging and socializing, rather than a party-like atmosphere. A nearby private beach will offer another lounging space, with beachside food and drink service available.

Carnival’s Pearl Cove Beach Club

“Celebration Key will give our guests elevated options and experiences across its five portals and we’ve specifically designed Pearl Cove Beach Club as the perfect place for adults to lounge, unwind or relax in their own paradise,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Pearl Cove Beach Club is not included in one’s cruise fare and there will be an extra charge for access to the exclusive area. The “Access Only” day pass permits one into the club with a rum punch welcome drink for a price of $99.99 per person. No other drinks or food are included, but can be purchased as desired.

The “Open Bar” option includes club access and up to 10 drinks, including rum punch, draft domestic beer (regular and light beer), house red and white wine, all well drinks, frozen strawberry daquiris, and pina coladas. Pass prices start at $139.99 per person. Guests will be able to purchase additional drinks or food if they wish.

Carnival’s Pearl Cove Beach Club Swim Up Bar

The most expensive pass is the “All Inclusive” option at $179.99 per person, which includes Pearl Cove Beach Club access, up to 10 drinks, and a “premium lunch.” Guests will be able to purchase more drinks or food if preferred. At this time, no menu details for the Pearl Cove restaurant have been released, nor is it known if there will be any free dining options available.

Pass prices are always subject to change and may vary depending on visit date, which ship a guest is sailing on, and overall popularity.

Reservations for the adults-only beach club are now open and available for sailings through January 2, 2026. Later voyages will undoubtedly be opened as departure dates draw closer.

Many Villa Options Now Available to Reserve on Celebration Key

Even if travelers aren’t interested in the Pearl Cove Beach Club, a private cabana, villa, or daybed can be a great way to relax and make the most of a visit to Celebration Key.

Carnival Cruise Line has now opened reservations for eight different types of private spaces for all sailings through January 2, 2026.

Both beach and water daybeds will be available, and these plush two-person loungers have pillows and privacy curtains for a true relaxing retreat ideal for couples.

The daybeds are found in both Calypso Lagoon and Starfish Lagoon with prices starting at $119.99 to $149.99 for both guests, depending on location.

Cabanas are great for adults or families and are spread through several locations so guests can choose the exact spot for their private Celebration Key space.

Up to four guests are permitted at each cabana with prices from $599.99 for the entire space, with fresh fruit and snacks included. Even larger cabanas – which can accommodate up to six guests – include more space and lunch delivery for $899.99.

Carnival’s Pearl Cove Beach Club Infinity Pool

Over-the-Lagoon cabanas are being offered at both the Calypso and Starfish Lagoons. These spaces are the same as the private cabanas but also add a sun-shelf and ceiling fan. Prices start at $739.99 for four guests.

Guests who want to be as close to the water as they can get will want to check out the exclusive AquaBanas, floating cabanas for up to eight guests. The rental price starts at $449.99 for the space. At this time, AquaBanas are only available at Starfish Lagoon.

Supervillas are the largest cabana offerings available at Celebration Key, with space for 10 guests. Lounge seating, a dining table, ceiling fans, hammocks, fresh fruit, snacks, lunch delivery, and more are all included in the space.

Only eight supervillas are available – two over the Calypso Lagoon, two over the Starfish Lagoon, and four on the beach (two family-friendly and two adults-only).

Supervilla prices start at $1799.99 for the beach options and $1,999.99 for the over-water options. The price is for all guests (up to the space limit) and rents the space for the entire day so guests can come and go at their leisure.

All prices are subject to change, but these private spaces are sure to sell out quickly and interested travelers who are already booked on sailings to Celebration Key should make sure make reservations to guarantee their own private piece of tropical Bahamian luxury.