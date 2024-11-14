Club Members Get Early Access to Disney Adventure Bookings

Guests of Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club will have exclusive early access to book sailings aboard the exciting new Disney Adventure as she prepares for her debut from Singapore.

The cruise line has now announced the booking dates available to different levels of their loyalty program, with the most loyal guests – those who have sailed with Disney Cruise Line the most – able to book several days before other members.

The highest level of Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club is the Pearl level, which was only introduced in early 2023. Those elite guests have completed at least 25 sailings with the cruise line.

Pearl Castaway Club Members can book their voyages aboard Disney Adventure as early as Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8 a.m. Singapore time. In the US, this is Tuesday, December 3 at 7 p.m.

Different tiers of the loyalty club are able to book Disney Adventure cruises on successive days. The Platinum members (10-24 sailings) can book on December 5, while Gold members (5-9 sailings) can book on December 6. Silver club members (1-4 sailings) are the last loyalty members to have access to new booking opportunities on Monday, December 9.

For each new opening of bookings, travelers in Singapore can begin making their Disney Adventure reservations at 8 a.m. local time on the stated days. Travelers in the US must adjust their timing to 7 p.m. the evening before.

Bookings for the general public will open on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. This gives all loyalty members at least one full day to choose their preferred sailing, staterooms, and other reservation details.

It is common practice for a cruise line’s most loyal members to have early access to bookings as a perk for their dedication. This means that especially coveted sailings, such as maiden voyages, holiday cruises, or unique itineraries often fill up more quickly, with less availability for new cruisers.

Setting Sail Aboard Disney Adventure

Disney Adventure will set sail on her inaugural voyage on Sunday, December 15. That 3-night sailing – like all the ship’s sailings – does not have any ports of call, but gives travelers plenty of time to relax, unwind, and enjoy all the amazing features of the brand new ship.

Of course, a ship’s maiden voyage is always a special occasion filled with unique events, exclusive activities, and distinctive memorabilia.

Rates for the maiden voyage start at $1,564 (USD) for two guests in an inside stateroom, and go as high as $5,542 for the elite Concierge level stateroom.

Cabin on Disney Adventure

Most of Disney Adventure‘s sailings are 3- and 4-night cruises, which can be amazing short getaways for travelers to immerse themselves in the onboard Disney magic.

Of special interest will be the ship’s December 22, 2025 and December 27, 2025 sailings, both of which are 5-night cruises and the longest the ship is currently offering. These longer itineraries start at $2,694 for an interior stateroom, $3,784 for an oceanview, $4,144 for a verandah balcony, and $9,724 for a Concierge suite.

Disney Adventure will be offering solely at-sea cruises, ensuring that everyone aboard has ample time to enjoy the ship’s features, amenities, and activities.

“Sailing on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only dedicated days at sea, the ship will include something for everyone,” said Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line.

Read Also: What Is a Cruise to Nowhere?

The new 208,000-gross-ton ship will not disappoint, as the lavish appointments in guest staterooms will immerse travelers into Disney, Pixar, or Marvel stories and iconic storybook settings.

Public spaces will also include outstanding Disney details with elegance and distinction, offering something for everyone. The ship will include the longest rollercoaster at sea and other thrill rides, relaxing adults-only spaces, exclusively themed dining venues, and other outstanding Disney magic across seven themed areas.

Are you ready to book your next oceangoing adventure aboard Disney Adventure?