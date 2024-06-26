Disney Cruise Line’s Largest-Ever Ship to Feature Seven Themed Areas

For the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line will have a ship permanently homeported in Asia when the new Disney Adventure debuts in 2025. The new ship will sail from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, remaining at that homeport for a minimum of five years in collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board.

Onboard, travelers will find everything they love about the cruise line’s signature amazing service, immersive theming, and worlds of wonder and fantasy. Disney Adventure is being designed to create a floating destination filled with oceangoing adventures, regardless of where the ship may visit.

Disney Adventure Features

“We’re bringing the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Asia for the first time ever, and we want to give our guests the cruise relaxation and Disney fun they can only experience aboard one of our ships,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to life in ways like never before.”

The ship, formerly planned as Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong but sold to Disney Cruise Line while under construction in November 2022, is billed as both “a journey and a destination” at once. Disney Cruise Line is well known for its immersive ships filled with signature Disney magic and storytelling, and Disney Adventure will not disappoint.

The ship will be themed in seven areas, each one encapsulating fantastic Disney wonder and the essence of the cruise line’s outstanding level of service and dedication to phenomenal experiences highlighting imagination, discovery, fantasy, and more.

The Disney Imagination Garden will be a gathering place and open-air performance venue inspired by a century of Disney adventures and adventurous characters, forming the heart of the vessel. Disney Discovery Reef will feature shopping and dining options for guests to explore, with inspiration from Disney’s iconic aquatic favorites – “The Little Mermaid,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Finding Nemo,” and “Luca.”

San Fransokyo Street will be the ship’s family entertainment region, with a vibrantly colorful street market, interactive games, movie theaters, and more to engage travelers of all ages. The overall theme will be Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 2014 animated hit “Big Hero 6,” featuring Marvel Comics characters.

For travelers eager for poolside relaxation, Wayfinder Bay will be an open-air oasis with a more sophisticated vibe inspired by “Moana” and featuring Pacific Islands theming. The area promises outstanding views and a connection to the surrounding water.

Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Classic Disney favorites will come to life in Town Square, where ships, lounges, restaurants, cafes, and more will showcase summertime scenery and bits of some of the company’s most beloved films through the decades.

Guests will want to be on the lookout for touches of “Tangled,” “Frozen,” “Cinderella,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” and more.

Read Also: Disney Cruise Ships – Newest to Oldest

Finally, for guests interested in more high-energy adventure, Marvel Landing will celebrate the iconic superhero (and supervillain) characters with all-new attractions, while Toy Story Place will be a whimsical and interactive play space with favorite Pixar personalities.

Together, all of these themed areas will bring Disney to life like never before, with options for travelers of all ages no matter what their Disney favorites may be.

“These uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever,” said Siskie.

Few Ship Details Available

While these new themed areas aboard Disney Adventure are exciting indeed, few actual stats about the upcoming vessel are confirmed, even though she will debut next year.

The new ship is estimated to measure approximately 208,000 gross tons, which would make her one of the top 10 largest cruise ships in the world. It is common for a ship’s gross tonnage to not be confirmed until her construction is complete, as last-minute changes could impact that figure.

Disney Adventure is also believed to be able to welcome approximately 6,700 guests, with roughly 2,500 crew members aboard to provide the cruise line’s signature stellar service. As with the gross tonnage, this would put the ship firmly on the top 10 list of largest cruise ships.

While Disney Adventure‘s exact debut date and maiden voyage details have not yet been announced, the vessel will offer 3- and 4-night cruises, likely visiting top regional destinations in Malaysia and Thailand. It is also possible that select longer voyages may also be available, perhaps to Bali, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, or other amazing ports.

Are you looking for a new adventure aboard Disney Adventure? Stay tuned for more details to come!