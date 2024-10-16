Adrenaline-Filled Adventures Coming Onboard New Disney Ship

Cruise travelers interested in big thrills won’t find any bigger than those coming soon onboard Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line’s largest-ever ship debuting in December 2025.

The cruise line has announced three all-new, adrenaline-fueled attractions that will be part of the ship’s Marvel Landing adventure zone, a first for the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Located on the ship’s upper deck where sea breezes and outstanding views will enhance every thrill, Marvel Landing celebrates favorite super heroes with supercharged attractions: Ironcycle Test Run, Pym Quantum Racers, and Groot Galaxy Spin.

Ironcycle Test Run will be the longest rollercoaster at sea at 820 feet – beating Carnival Cruise Line’s Bolt 800-foot rollercoaster by a slim but recognizable margin.

The themed coaster features two-seater motorcycle-style ride vehicles with the iconic red-and-gold Iron Man colors and helmet design.

The ride will begin with a thrillingly fast driving lesson from Tony Stark’s virtual assistant F.R.I.D.A.Y. before speeding around up to 30 feet over the ship’s deck with dips, turns, and curves sure to offer breathtaking thrills and one-of-a-kind views.

For fans of “Ant-Man and The Wasp” the new Pym Quantum Racers is inspired by the fast-paced car chase scene and offers guests the chance to navigate their own cars around an obstacle-strewn track. New “Pym Technology gadgets” will offer even more immersion into the high-tech world for the fun go-kart adventure.

Finally, the stomach-twisting Groot Galaxy Spin will bring guests into the whirlwind of “Guardians of the Galaxy” as they rise and fall above the ship’s upper decks in their very own Nova Corp Bass Jumper vehicles.

Guests will have the opportunity to control the vehicles’ height themselves, all while tuned to a fun mixtape of Groot’s favorite hits.

If speedy thrills aren’t quite the right vibe for travelers, the Infinity Pool and Bar is in a prime location to offer panoramic views with tributes to the Infinity Stones embedded in the décor. Snacks and drinks will be available for guests to refuel between all their amazing, hero-worthy adventures.

The entire zone will feature bright Marvel-themed artwork to add a high energy ambience to the space, bringing guests right into the Marvel universe.

Disney Cruise Line has not clarified whether or not the three high-thrill attractions in Marvel Landing will be complimentary or will incur extra charges, but such details are sure to be revealed over the next year leading up to the ship’s inaugural sailing.

Disney Adventure Cruise Ship

Disney Adventure will be homeported year-round from Singapore. The 208,000-gross-ton ship will offer short 3- and 4-night sailings “with only magical days at sea” so travelers can truly escape and enjoy everything the ship features, one adventure at a time.

More Thrills at Sea

Disney Cruise Line is not the first to offer thrill-based attractions onboard their vessels. Most major cruise lines have introduced some variety of thrill-seeking attractions over the past few years, in addition to classic waterslides that are a mainstay on most vessels.

Royal Caribbean has a number of thrills on its ships, from the classic rock-climbing wall to bumper cars, surfing simulators, observation pods, and zip lines.

Carnival Cruise Line introduced the roller coaster Bolt onboard Mardi Gras in 2021, which is also featured on the other two Excel-class ships, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee.

Norwegian Cruise Line has go karts, high-speed slides, other thrills on various ships, including the forthcoming hybrid water slide and roller coaster coming on Norwegian Aqua.

MSC Cruises also offers thrill rides on select ships, such as the Cliffhanger to be featured on the new MSC World America, as well as the hair-raising Robotron onboard MSC Seascape.

Disney Adventure is sure to offer even more thrills as the cruise line releases additional details in the months to come.