New First-Ever Experiences Revealed for Disney Adventure

A new cruise ship is always an exciting prospect, and Disney cruise fans now have even more to be excited about for the upcoming Disney Adventure.

When the new ship debuts in December 2025 from Singapore, she will bring brand new experiences with favorite characters, immersive activities, and plenty of Disney magic to everyone aboard.

Of special note is the very first Marvel Style Studio on any Disney cruise ship. This unique experience will offer transformative fun with Marvel-inspired hair, clothing, and makeup options for both children and adults, a great way to celebrate and enjoy favorite super heroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, and more.

When not in use for style sessions, the salon will occasionally become an adults-only lounge with beverage tasting experiences, offering even more options for new experiences.

The classic Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique – a mainstay enchanted salon experience – will be a key feature aboard Disney Adventure, helping guests ages 3-12 become their favorite magical characters. Options will range from princes and princesses to sea captains and brave knights, so everyone can enjoy the adventures they love best.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers include different dress and costume choices, hairstyling, makeup, and accessories. Parents can also book a private photo session for their little adventurer, capturing those magical memories in one-of-a-kind ways.

For even more magical fun, younger cruisers ages 3-12 can join in the Royal Society for Friendship and Tea, a charming royal party with iconic Disney princesses. Storytelling, music, and of course, treats and keepsakes will be part of the event, which emphasizes values such as kindness, determination, and bravery.

Royal Society for Friendship and Tea (Rendering Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

Making special appearances aboard Disney Adventure will be Duffy and Friends, with the beloved characters offering a brand-new, first-in-the-fleet stage show – “Duffy and The Friend Ship.” The adventurous show will follow Tippy Blue, Duffy, and other fun characters on a sea journey.

Duffy and other characters will also offer the Duffy and Friends Quest, beginning at the themed onboard shop where guests can purchase a “discovery guide” with scavenger hunt clues to find missing items around Disney Adventure. After completing the quest, guests can claim a unique commemorative gift as their prize.

Another action-packed, adrenaline-pumping show will also debut aboard the new ship – “Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen.” Guests are invited to dress in their pirate best for the hunt for treasure in the Disney Imagination Garden space, along with battling an ink-squirting giant squid and other swashbuckling twists.

Of course, Disney Adventure will also feature other oceangoing adventures throughout the vessel. From the Toy Story theme of the water splash pad to the Moana-inspired Wayfinder Bay relaxation area, guests can enjoy their Disney and Pixar favorites all across the 208,000-gross-ton ship.

Setting Sail Aboard Disney Adventure

Formerly the Global Dream, which Disney Cruise Line purchased in November 2022, Disney Adventure will be Disney Cruise Line’s first vessel to homeport from Asia, bringing classic Disney magic to another part of the globe.

Disney Adventure will be sailing from Singapore, offering 3- and 4-night sailings with no ports of call. These immersive voyages will ensure guests have ample time to enjoy all of the ship’s outstanding features and focus on making magical vacation memories.

Disney Adventure San Fransokyo Street (Rendering Courtesy of Disney)

Her first voyage will depart Singapore on December 15, 2025, just in time for outstanding holiday sailings. Disney Adventure will remain sailing from the Garden City year-round for a minimum of five years, part of Disney Cruise Line’s commitment and partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Disney Adventure will be organized into seven themed areas onboard, each one showcasing unique magic and storytelling elements from classic Disney, Pixar, and Marvel films.

“These uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line.

Guests will find fun from “The Little Mermaid,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Finding Nemo,” “Luca,” “Big Hero 6,” “Frozen,” “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and other favorites throughout the vessel, from stateroom theming and decor to onboard artwork, venue spaces, activities, and more.