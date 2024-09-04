Tiered Bookings for New Disney Cruise Ship to Open This Week

Fans of Disney Cruise Line, who want to be among the first to sail aboard the new Disney Destiny, may get the chance to snag their spot on one of her inaugural voyages as early as this week.

With a little more than a year before she officially enters service at the end of 2025, Disney is ready to open bookings for the third of the Wish-class vessels, which is currently under construction at Germany’s Meyer Werft Shipyard.

The first round of bookings will open on September 6, 2024, to the highest ranking members of Disney’s loyalty club, which are known as Castaway Cay members and are named after the cruise line’s first private island destination in the Bahamas.

Pearl members, who have taken 25 or more Disney sailings, will get first dibs. Platinum members (10+ sailings) will go next on September 9, followed by Gold members (5+ sailings) on September 10 and both Silver members (1+ sailing) and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members on September 11.

Castaway Club members are not limited to booking on their specific day, but rather this will be their first opportunity to book their first voyage on the 4,000-passenger ship.

Bookings will then open to the general public on September 12 at 8 a.m. EST, which includes all members of the Castaway Club, DVC members, and people who have never embarked on a Disney cruise before.

Because Disney anticipates a high call volume during these initial booking windows, prospective guests are encouraged to book online or consult with their personal travel agent.

Disney Destiny’s Inaugural itineraries

Although the first booking window is still a few days away, eagle-eyed DCL fans have noticed that the cruise line has already been populating its website with the “heroes and villains” themed ship’s first itineraries.

While the family-friendly cruise line had previously confirmed that the 144,000-gross ton vessel would be operating out of the “Finding Nemo” inspired cruise terminal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, not much else was known about what the beginning of her career at sea would really look like until now.

Arguably the most important voyage for potential guests to get excited about is the historic maiden voyage, which will sail round-trip from Fort Lauderdale from November 20-24, 2025.

Disney Destiny Cruise Ship (Image Courtesy: Disney)

The 4-night sailing will call on both of Disney’s private island destinations in the Bahamas, including the new Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point that just opened this summer and the long-time favorite, Castaway Cay.

Another sailing, which Disney Vacation Club Members will want to take note of, is a DVC exclusive voyage called the 2025 Member “First Wave” Sailing.

Like the maiden voyage, this slightly longer 5-night itinerary will call on Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay, and will embark from Fort Lauderdale on November 28, 2025.

But unlike the maiden voyage, this special sailing is limited to only Disney Vacation Club members – and will open for booking on October 23, 2024.

Read Also: Disney Destiny Cruise Ship: Everything We Know So Far

Otherwise, Disney’s new-build will begin her career by alternating between 4 and 5-night Bahamas cruises.

The shorter sailings will only call on Disney’s private island destinations, while the longer sailings switch out either Castaway Cay or Lookout Point for Cozumel, Mexico, or Nassau, Bahamas.

She will remain in the Bahamas at least through May of 2026, which is the furthest time period for which Disney has released itineraries as of the time of publication.