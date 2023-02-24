Disney Cruise Line Announces New Tier for Loyal Passengers

Disney Cruise Line has finally announced the loyalty benefits for Pearl level members of its Castaway Club program. The brand new tier is being introduced in time for the cruise line’s 25th anniversary this summer, celebrating guests who have sailed 25 magical cruise vacations.

Pearl Tier Benefits Announced

Disney Cruise Line has released details of the new Pearl level of its Castaway Club loyalty program. While none of the tiers have an extensive list of benefits, the perks Disney Cruise Line provides are well worth cruising with Disney multiple times. The new benefits will begin May 1, 2023.

For Pearl level, the first new benefit is the ability to book new itineraries four days before the general public, earlier than anyone else may be able to book a Disney cruise.

This ensures the most loyal guests have the widest variety of stateroom selections, destinations, and ships to choose from, before different options begin to sell out.

Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club Tiers

Pearl level guests will also be able to book onboard activities and Port Adventures (shore excursions) 123 days prior to setting sail on a booked cruise, which is three days earlier than the next highest loyalty level at 120 days.

This applies to specialty adult dining reservations, spa services, and other popular onboard activities that frequently sell out on every sailing.

Exclusive to Pearl level is a brand new benefit. All Pearl level guests will receive a complimentary unlimited digital photo package, ensuring they are able to capture every moment of these most magical vacations.

When purchased before sailing, the unlimited digital photo package can cost from $195 (USD) to $300 and higher, depending on the length of the cruise, as longer cruises will have more photo opportunities.

Photo Credit: Juan Camilo Bernal / Shutterstock

Guests can print out their digital photos for personal use under a limited license agreement, but the package does not include special occasion photography services or private portrait sessions. Digital access to photos expires 45 days after the photo is taken, and files are then deleted.

In addition to these exclusive benefits, Pearl members will also receive all the benefits awarded to lower loyalty tiers, including a dedicated member phone number for information and assistance, welcome aboard gifts, special discounts, and a complimentary dinner at Palo or Palo Steakhouse.

About the Pearl Tier

The Pearl tier of Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club has only just been introduced, and anyone who has sailed on 25 or more Disney cruises is eligible for this most elite level of loyalty. Lower tiers start at Silver (1-4 sailings) and continue with Gold (5-9 sailings) and Platinum (10-24 sailings).

Read Also: Loyalty Programs – Should You Stay Loyal to One Cruise Line?

Unlike other cruise lines that calculate guest loyalty based on number of days sailed and may add extra points for more expensive staterooms such as suites or private areas, Disney Cruise Line only uses the number of cruises for their loyalty calculations.

The designation “Pearl” is very appropriate for guests sailing 25 or more cruises, as it takes time and patience for an oyster to craft a single, lustrous pearl, but the beautiful result is well worth waiting for. In history and culture, pearls represent innocence, purity, and loyalty – ideal for the image of Disney Cruise Line and its most loyal guests.

Silver Anniversary at Sea

In addition to unveiling the new Pearl loyalty tier, Disney Cruise Line is gearing up for its “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration. Special offerings and unique activities will be available on select sailings from May through September 2023, including exclusive entertainment, onboard activities, and commemorative retail merchandise.

The celebratory amenities will be available on all five Disney ships, but may vary on different vessels and sailings. Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more details as they are announced ahead of the anniversary festivities!