Debut Date, Itinerary Hints Announced for New Disney Adventure

With excitement building to magical levels for the upcoming Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line has announced that the ship’s inaugural cruise will set sail from Singapore on December 15, 2025. Bookings are not yet open, but will be available for eager guests on December 10, 2024.

To help travelers plan their adventures aboard Disney Adventure, pricing and sailing dates will be released in just one month, on November 14, 2024.

While Disney Cruise Line has not yet revealed complete itinerary details, the ship will homeport from Singapore and offer shorter sailings filled with Disney’s signature magical experiences.

“Sailing on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only dedicated days at sea, the ship will include something for everyone,” said Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line.

“From fun and interactive spaces for kids, to relaxing venues for adults to unwind, to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures from bow to stern.”

The “dedicated days at sea” seems to indicate the ship will be sailing a variety of cruises to nowhere, but port of call visits may still be included on some itineraries. Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia are all possible destinations Disney Adventure may visit, offering guests unique and distinctive ports of call to enjoy.

Disney Adventure Cruise Ship

Comfortable Accommodations a Top Priority

With a great number of onboard adventures, guests will need top notch comfort to relax and recharge aboard Disney Adventure.

The ship is poised to deliver just that, with spectacularly themed staterooms that will immerse travelers in the Disney experience. With lavish appointments, no detail has been overlooked for both comfort and convenience.

Decorative details in each stateroom will bring guests right into Disney, Pixar, or Marvel stories, with headboards that showcase storybook settings and colorful landscape art that evokes favorite adventures.

Every stateroom will have family-friendly options available. Most will be equipped with the split bathroom design that makes Disney cruise ships so convenient for families, and various cabin configurations will offer options for groups, including inside and oceanview staterooms equipped with four single beds.

Cabin on Disney Adventure

Special details are thoughtfully incorporated for families, including elevated bed frames for extra storage underneath as well as complimentary baby and toddler essentials – cribs, bottle warmers, bottle sterilizers, etc. – available upon request from Guest Services.

Guests looking for a view can not only opt for classic seascape oceanview staterooms and verandahs, but could also choose premium garden and reef view cabins. These unique staterooms that will over look the ship’s Disney Imagination Garden or Disney Discovery Reef, unique indoor views ideal to stay immersed in all the magic.

For even more exclusive adventures, the concierge staterooms and richly themed suites aboard Disney Adventure will offer accommodations unlike any other.

Brass detailing and gilded artwork add luxury touches to concierge cabins, while expanded verandahs add further space for comfort and relaxation. Select staterooms will also feature themes from favorite films, including “Aladdin,” “Moana,” “The Little Mermaid,” and more.

Two exclusive royal suites are inspired by “Frozen” with extra details that bring travelers right to Arendelle. The Elsa Royal Suite is reminiscent of Elsa’s ice palace and crystalline magic, while the Anna Royal Suite evokes summertime with floral patterns and warm, royal colors.

All concierge-level guests will have access to an exclusive Concierge Lounge inspired by “Aladdin” with complimentary refreshments, panoramic views, and a wine bar, as well as a kid-friendly, Genie-inspired corner.

A concierge spa, private sundeck, and other exclusive amenities are also available for these elite cabins. Most exclusive of all will be two spa suites, the Practically Perfect Spa Suit inspired by the iconic “Mary Poppins” film with English elegance and whimsy, and the Hopps Haven Spa Suite featuring “Zootopia” fun with nods to all the movie’s animal-themed boroughs.

Many Details Revealed About Disney Adventure

The 208,000-gross-ton Global class ship, Disney Adventure, was formerly Global Dream from Dream Cruises. While still under construction, Disney Cruise Line purchased the ship in November 2022 following that cruise line’s closure and bankruptcy.

Now, the cruise line is finally revealing amazing details about the vessel, just over a year from her debut. From the longest rollercoaster at sea to exclusive shows to celebrations of a wide range of iconic Disney films, the ship will truly have something for every Disney fan.

Immersive theming will continue through dining options, adults-only spaces, youth activity areas, gathering spaces, and so much more. Which part of Disney Adventure will offer you the most memorable adventures of all?