Future Cruise Guest Prepares for Romantic Proposal at Sea

There are few more romantic venues to begin the next chapter of your relationship than a cruise ship – making ships an ideal place to propose. Indeed, the idyllic ports of call and the deep blue ocean make for a scenic backdrop to get down on one knee.

This is why one young 22-year-old man is planning to propose to his girlfriend of three years on their upcoming sailing onboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas – but first wanted to seek advice from experienced cruisers to make sure the moment is perfect.

“My idea is to do it at the formal dinner on the first night. Eat first so we don’t spoil our meal and then when dessert comes, have the waiter bring out the ring with the dessert and do it right there in front of hundreds of people. I am going to try to tip a photographer to be there and be ready,” he shared on Reddit.

The idea of proposing on the first night of the sailing is smart – especially because the man had already discussed marriage with his partner and knew she would say yes.

With Harmony of the Seas currently operating 6 to 8-night sailings throughout the Western Caribbean, this leaves around a week to celebrate their engagement before returning to reality – and an opportunity to enjoy romantic amenities onboard like couples’ spa treatments and specialty fine dining.

The Oasis-class ship also offers the ability to book a private photography session in the onboard studio, around the ship, and even in ports of call.

This is a great option for capturing the proposal, but also to take engagement photos after the fact to use for social media and to put on save-the-dates or a wedding website later on.

“Does anyone else have any ideas at all?? I want to make this very very special, but I know no matter what she will love it. I will try talking to guest services to see if they have any special ideas in mind, but I just really want to make sure I do this right,” he continued.

As he asked for advice, the cruising community was happy to oblige. He received more than 100 comments with suggestions and considerations that actually changed his plan.

A Personal Proposal

The resounding sentiment among the cruise community was that a public proposal in the dining room was not the right approach – largely because it would put the fiancée on the spot.

While some people don’t mind being the center of attention – I certainly didn’t when my husband proposed at Disneyland – but having an audience can make others very uncomfortable.

The other argument was that the main dining room likely wouldn’t offer the nicest backdrops for photos compared to other venues onboard.

Harmony of the Seas Dining Room

“Would she want to be proposed to with hundreds of people around her? That seems rather daunting. I think going to a specialty restaurant would lead to better pictures and a more intimate setting. You can also consider doing it rather privately elsewhere on the ship,” one person weighed in.

“As for pictures of the event, I’m sure you can arrange for a photographer, but it won’t exactly be a pretty scene, with all the glasses on the table, chairs askew, other tables in the background, etc. Could you possibly book dinner in one of the specialty restaurants so you have a nicer, quieter place to propose?,” another suggested.

Others also cautioned against giving the ring to the waiter in the event it became lost or damaged in the hustle and bustle of the busy dining room and kitchen.

Ultimately, the thoughtful boyfriend decided to change his plan to take a more personal approach.

“You guys are awesome. Thank you for the ideas and advice. I think I’m gonna stray away from the dining idea, more personal seems the way to go. I just want it to be very special,” he said in an update.

And once she says “yes,” the couple can start dreaming about their upcoming wedding – and if they might want to say “I do” at sea as well. If they had the desire, they could get married onboard Harmony of the Seas, or another Royal Caribbean ship.