Carnival Offers Rare Insight Into Onboard Scheduling

A packed schedule of activities is one of the greatest things to enjoy about a cruise, with games, contests, shows, lectures, crafts, and more offering something for everyone.

But who exactly makes that schedule? Carnival Cruise Line has offered a bit of insight into just how complex the process can be.

Official Brand Ambassador John Heald frequently responds to guest inquiries, comments, and questions through his Facebook page, assisting travelers with all types of issues, from dining room seating assignments to ashes scattering ceremonies to celebrating special occasions.

At times, he even offers unique insights into how Carnival Cruise Line operates. This could be from a behind-the-scenes video, as he did recently while explaining how lost items are processed, or his famous “walkies” around the Carnival ships he visits.

Recently, one guest asked about which activities are scheduled onboard different ships, which gave Heald the opportunity to show just who is responsible for different scheduling.

“I’ve noticed how wildly different the schedule has been for each cruise I’ve been on,” the guest explains. “I’m assuming the cruise director creates the schedule, but I wonder what factors go into it.”

The guest goes on to explain some differences they noted on their own recent sailings aboard Carnival Elation under different cruise directors. They even noted that there was the occasional “bored” feeling from what seemed to be a lack of activities.

As a former cruise director himself, Heald is very familiar with how activity schedules are created and approved.

“Well, it’s actually created by the entertainment director [and] the cruise director and then signed off by the hotel director,” Heald explained. “Yes, it is different from ship to ship and from the different classes of ship as well.”

Carnival Cruise Line Cruise Director (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

It makes perfect sense that both the ship’s entertainment director and the cruise director would need to collaborate to create activity schedules.

The entertainment director is in charge of Playlist Production shows as well as the onboard guest comedians, live music, and any other acts for each sailing, such as magicians, jugglers, or soloists who may be brought onboard for Carnival Journeys cruises.

The cruise director, on the other hand, oversees the Fun Squad and trivia contests, game shows, and top events like the ever-popular Welcome Aboard and Love & Marriage shows, as well as activities such as the Groove for St. Jude fundraiser.

By coordinating their individual scheduling needs, the entertainment director and cruise director can work together to ensure that the most popular events do not cause scheduling conflicts. This way, all guests onboard have the opportunity to enjoy them.

Being Bored on Carnival Cruise Ships

Heald was dismayed, however, to learn that the guest felt bored on occasion.

“It’s very rare that I ever see anybody write to me saying they were bored during the cruise,” he said. “If you’d like to be a little bit more specific about perhaps some of the things that we’re missing and which ship you are on I promise to make sure they will be seen by the right people, as we only ever want you to be having fun.”

It is important to note that even with a full roster of activities to choose from it is possible that no options might appeal to some travelers.

Carnival Cruise Line Deck (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

For example, I myself have been onboard Carnival cruises when a “Friends” trivia, Thriller dance lesson, wine tasting class, Build-a-Bear workshop, and Ladies Pamper Party are all held within the same hour – none of which appeal to me.

This does not mean, however, that these activities are necessarily boring to other guests, simply that it’s up to me to go find something else to enjoy at that time. I might take a stroll around the Lido deck, grab a slice of pizza, read a book in Serenity, or take a swing at mini-golf instead.

Now, if the schedule included a “Game of Thrones” trivia, country line dance class, chocolate tasting class, LEGO building workshop, and burn-calories-without-working-out-or-changing-your-diet party were all held at once, I wouldn’t know which one to pick!