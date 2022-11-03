Carnival Leadership Change, Major Board Member Stepping Down

Arnold Donald is completing his transition to stepping down from leadership roles at Carnival Corporation & plc, with his resignation to be final by November 30, 2022.

Donald first announced his transition to a temporary role with Carnival’s leadership in April 2022, and is now completing that resignation with others in the world’s largest cruise company stepping up for fresh roles.

Arnold Donald Resigning With Great Esteem

Former president and CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc Arnold Donald is stepping down, completing his resignation from the company’s Board of Directors after 21 years of service to the cruise line and the cruise industry overall.

In April, Donald began reducing his role with the company by stepping down as president and CEO, leaving that role in the capable hands of Josh Weinstein, who was promoted from chief operations officer.

At that time, Donald became “Vice-Chair” to continue some aspects of leadership and make the transition a smooth one, while beginning to step back.

“I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished together,” said Donald of his time serving on the board.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve this great company, and after 21 years of serving on the Board, I feel the time is right for me to step aside, making room for others to enjoy the experience of contributing their leadership to our company while providing me increased flexibility to contribute outside of Carnival Corporation.”

Donald has agreed to continue to provide counsel and advice to the company and its Boards through a consulting agreement.

Colleagues Praise Donald

Donald joined Carnival Corporation’s Board of Directors in 2001 and Carnival plc’s Board of Directors in 2003, and he took on the role as President and CEO in July 2013.

“Arnold came in with a fresh point of view and an infectious, positive attitude, and he was able to build on Carnival Corporation’s long-term success,” said Randy Weisenburger, a fellow Board member and Lead Independent Director.

“We have such great respect for Arnold as a colleague and a proven leader with a strong track record of success — and the company has seen impressive accomplishments during his time, expanding the cruise market and accelerating our growth trajectory as the largest cruise operator in the world.”

Micky Arison, Chair of the Boards of Directors, also praised Donald’s leadership and success.

“In working closely with Arnold for more than 20 years, I have the utmost respect for him as a person and as a professional,” said Arison.

“He leads by example, listens intently, acts with integrity, and puts a strong emphasis on supporting everyone around him. Arnold connects deeply with people and has an extraordinary ability to communicate, which has made him one of the most important and influential voices in our industry.”

While the nature of Donald’s potential consulting in the future has not been revealed, he is likely to continue to provide insights and ideas based on his extensive experience with the company and industry, helping Carnival move forward into a strong and optimistic future.