Carnival Honored as One of the World’s Best Companies for Women

The world’s largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation, has again been named one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies of 2022 for the second consecutive year by Forbes.

Recognition as a top female-friendly company follows the line’s additional distinguished honors earned this year from Forbes for its companywide operations and dedication to diversity and inclusion, such as receiving the World’s Best Employers of 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity for 2022.

One of the World’s Best Companies for Women

For the second consecutive year, Carnival Corporation made the honorary announcement it has been named one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies of 2022 by a leading source of business news worldwide, Forbes.

This honor builds on many other honors Carnival has earned this year from Forbes for its inclusive and diverse companywide operations, including being named the World’s Best Employers of 2022 and Best Employers for Diversity for 2022.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

The Forbes annual list of the top female-friendly companies in the world recognizes top-performing organizations in a global survey of 85,000 female workers, across 36 total countries, for companies with notable gender equality and significant representation of women in leadership roles.

Carnival Corporation’s Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Bettina Deynes stated, “We are proud to be named alongside other distinguished organizations that are champions for the support of women leaders, and we applaud all of the collective efforts being made globally to accelerate inclusion and diversity in the workplace.”

“We are focused on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels of our organization, and we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as it underscores our commitment to foster a positive and inclusive workplace that supports our talented and diverse employees while providing equal opportunity and a strong sense of belonging for all,” Deynes added.

This year, the line also earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, honoring the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year, and was also named one of the best places to work for Latinos in 2022 by Latino Leaders Magazine.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

The company continues to employ a diverse workforce from more than 100 different countries, offering intentional opportunities for female hiring and growth by advocating diversity in the workplace from gender and ethnicity to education and experience.

Many of its leadership roles are operated by dynamic female leaders who serve as presidents of several of Carnival Corporation’s operating companies and cruise brands, in key roles within human resources, marketing, sales, communications, operations, and finance departments.

About the Survey

During this survey, respondents were anonymously asked to review their employers on topics such as overall workplace satisfaction and willingness to recommend their company, including a space to commend employers in their industry.

The Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies list allowed for each company to be evaluated based on available information on female representation in leadership and through a women-only opinion survey that measured company perception of gender equity.

As the world’s largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation received this noble recognition from the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, Forbes and Statista Inc., and was ranked among the top 400 female-friendly companies in the world as the only cruise company on the list.