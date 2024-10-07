Carnival’s Christine Duffy to Skydive During Special Forces Voyage

The Special Forces Legacy Initiatives (SFLI) is making history by organizing its first dedicated cruise aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s 71,925-gross-ton Carnival Paradise. The cruise line’s president, Christine Duffy, is even getting in on the action by skydiving during the voyage for hurricane relief.

The 5-day voyage, departing from Port Tampa Bay in Florida, will bring together up to 2,124 veterans, Gold Star families, and special forces alumni, including Green Berets and military personnel from the Korean War to the present day.

The special cruise will take place October 19 through October 24, 2024, sailing roundtrip to the Bahamas, calling on Bimini and Nassau between two sea days.

Alongside the cruise, special events will be held ahead of the ship’s departure, including a special appearance by award-winning actor, musician, and humanitarian Gary Sinise. Sinise will perform a concert for passengers with his Lt. Dan Band in the parking area outside of Terminal 3.

Sinise, renowned for his role as Vietnam War veteran Lt. Dan in the 1994 movie “Forest Gump,” has long advocated for the military community and created a non-profit foundation in his name in 2011.

The foundation supports the needs of military service members, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.

In addition to the performance, USSOCOM Para-Commandos and members of the Round Canopy Parachute Team honoring the Allied Airborne Forces will conduct a parachute demonstration from Peter O. Knight Airport near Port Tampa Bay.

To support the Gary Sinise Foundation, Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy will join the parachuting teams in a skydive from a World War II-era aircraft to raise much-needed funds for hurricane relief efforts through the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“I’ve never jumped from an airplane before, so I think this effort is worth at least $50,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation and their efforts to support military and first responders assisting with hurricane relief,” Duffy said.

Duffy’s skydive will take place from the Tico Belle, a historic C-47 aircraft that flew during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

Special Forces Cruise and Hurricane Relief

The chartered Special Forces cruise on Carnival Paradise will also feature several events onboard, including special military movies, presentations, author readings, company photos, and a final-night banquet.

Fundraising efforts on the part of Carnival Cruise Line for the Gary Sinise Foundation will particularly assist families in the Tampa Bay region affected by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall on September 26, 2024, as a Category 4 storm.

Christine Duffy (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Tens of thousands of homes suffered damage from Helene, ranging from minor to major structural harm. In Hillsborough County, for example, 1,700 homes reported major damage, and landmarks like the Safety Harbor Waterfront Park’s pier received significant damage.

As recovery efforts continue, the financial toll of the storm’s damage is expected to reach hundreds of millions, if not billions.

The Tampa Bay area is currently bracing itself for another near-direct hit from Hurricane Milton, which became a Category 5 hurricane on October 7, 2024, drawing strength from the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters.

The storm is expected to pass through Florida by October 10, leaving Carnival Paradise free to enjoy its scheduled course.

It, along with Carnival Legend, homeports in Port Tampa Bay year-round, and Carnival Cruise Line is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Milton for upcoming voyages.