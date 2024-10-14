Carnival President Ups Fundraising Goal After Generous Response

With cruise lovers generously contributing to relief efforts following the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy has raised the bar for her tandem skydive fundraising event over Tampa Bay, planned for Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The initial goal, set in the days following Hurricane Helene’s destructive journey off Florida’s west coast and into North Carolina and surrounding regions, was $50,000. In just a week, however, that goal has not only been met but stupendously surpassed, and a new goal has been set.

Now the goal has been raised to $75,000, and what’s more, will be generously matched by the Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and his wife, Madeleine, through their charitable foundation.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been impacted by the devastation of Hurricanes Milton and Helene,” said Duffy. “I am so grateful to all who have donated and continue to step up for hurricane relief efforts as I get ready to jump from 10,000 feet above Tampa Bay with members of the Special Forces.”

The event is planned as a fun and unique celebration commemorating the first-ever Special Forces Legacy Initiatives (SFLI) cruise, which will set sail aboard Carnival Paradise on October 19 for a 5-night Bahamas itinerary visiting Bimini and Nassau.

It is entirely appropriate for the event to not only be planned as part of the SFLI cruise, but also aboard Carnival Paradise. While multiple Carnival ships were impacted by both storms, Carnival Paradise was one of the most affected with a cancelled sailing following Hurricane Helene as well as a homeport change in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The money raised will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support military families, veterans, and first responders with storm recovery efforts in multiple communities devastated by the back-to-back hurricanes.

In just a week, Duffy’s fundraising efforts have already crossed more than $73,000 and are less than $2,000 from the new, higher goal.

“We have reached – almost – our $75,000 goal to support the Gary Sinise Foundation and the support for our first responders and military families that have been impacted by the recent hurricanes,” Duffy said in a video update. “I will be jumping next Saturday, skydiving over Tampa Bay with the Special Forces.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has also worked to spread word of the fundraiser through his popular Facebook page.

“I [ask] you to please donate, even if it is just a few dollars because every little helps,” Heald said. “I hope today we can push toward $100,000.”

Unique Carnival Cruise Line Fundraisers

Duffy’s jump will take place from the Tico Belle, a World War II C-47 Skytrain aircraft that participated during the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944.

The storied history of the Tico Belle also includes operations elsewhere in France, Holland, and Germany during World War II, as well as providing relief following the Battle of the Bulge.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy

This makes Duffy’s jump all the more symbolic and significant with Carnival Cruise Line’s connection to supporting military families through various fundraising efforts, partnerships, and donations all year long.

Carnival Cruise Line has often worked with unique fundraising initiatives, including the cowboy boots auction associated with Carnival Jubilee in February 2024 as well as the commemorative auction with the retirement of Carnival Ecstasy in October 2022.

Many of the cruise line’s charitable efforts are focused on its partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as well as with Operation Homefront, both worthy causes happily and generously supported by Carnival cruise line fans and guests.