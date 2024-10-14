Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line News

Carnival President Ups Fundraising Goal After Generous Response

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
Carnival Cruise Skydive
Carnival Cruise Skydive

You can receive daily cruise news updates directly to your inbox, so you don't miss a thing! Go ahead and Subscribe here.

With cruise lovers generously contributing to relief efforts following the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy has raised the bar for her tandem skydive fundraising event over Tampa Bay, planned for Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The initial goal, set in the days following Hurricane Helene’s destructive journey off Florida’s west coast and into North Carolina and surrounding regions, was $50,000. In just a week, however, that goal has not only been met but stupendously surpassed, and a new goal has been set.

Now the goal has been raised to $75,000, and what’s more, will be generously matched by the Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and his wife, Madeleine, through their charitable foundation.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been impacted by the devastation of Hurricanes Milton and Helene,” said Duffy. “I am so grateful to all who have donated and continue to step up for hurricane relief efforts as I get ready to jump from 10,000 feet above Tampa Bay with members of the Special Forces.”

The event is planned as a fun and unique celebration commemorating the first-ever Special Forces Legacy Initiatives (SFLI) cruise, which will set sail aboard Carnival Paradise on October 19 for a 5-night Bahamas itinerary visiting Bimini and Nassau.

It is entirely appropriate for the event to not only be planned as part of the SFLI cruise, but also aboard Carnival Paradise. While multiple Carnival ships were impacted by both storms, Carnival Paradise was one of the most affected with a cancelled sailing following Hurricane Helene as well as a homeport change in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The money raised will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support military families, veterans, and first responders with storm recovery efforts in multiple communities devastated by the back-to-back hurricanes.

In just a week, Duffy’s fundraising efforts have already crossed more than $73,000 and are less than $2,000 from the new, higher goal.

“We have reached – almost – our $75,000 goal to support the Gary Sinise Foundation and the support for our first responders and military families that have been impacted by the recent hurricanes,” Duffy said in a video update. “I will be jumping next Saturday, skydiving over Tampa Bay with the Special Forces.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has also worked to spread word of the fundraiser through his popular Facebook page.

“I [ask] you to please donate, even if it is just a few dollars because every little helps,” Heald said. “I hope today we can push toward $100,000.”

Unique Carnival Cruise Line Fundraisers

Duffy’s jump will take place from the Tico Belle, a World War II C-47 Skytrain aircraft that participated during the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944.

The storied history of the Tico Belle also includes operations elsewhere in France, Holland, and Germany during World War II, as well as providing relief following the Battle of the Bulge.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy
Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy

This makes Duffy’s jump all the more symbolic and significant with Carnival Cruise Line’s connection to supporting military families through various fundraising efforts, partnerships, and donations all year long.

Carnival Cruise Line has often worked with unique fundraising initiatives, including the cowboy boots auction associated with Carnival Jubilee in February 2024 as well as the commemorative auction with the retirement of Carnival Ecstasy in October 2022.

Many of the cruise line’s charitable efforts are focused on its partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as well as with Operation Homefront, both worthy causes happily and generously supported by Carnival cruise line fans and guests.

If you enjoyed the article and would like no fuss daily cruise news to your inbox directly from Cruise Hive, you can Subscribe here.

CRUISE HIVE NEWSLETTER

Free expert cruise tips and news from Cruise Hive! We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Don't Miss Any Cruise News!

We'll send you the latest cruise updates daily to your inbox.

Latest Cruise News

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2024. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copy link
CopyCopied