Carnival Cruise Line Creates Special Drink in Honor of Veterans

In the run-up to Veterans Day, Carnival Cruise Line is brewing up a special drink in honor of active military members as well as veterans of the US armed forces. Its new pale ale will be offered to guests on the cruise line’s five ships that have onboard breweries, and will help support many other veterans and military members onshore as well.

Special Pale Ale to Debut on Veterans Day

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its Homeport Tributes to Veterans project rolled out on November 1, 2023 with a specially-brewed Heroes American Pale Ale that will debut on November 11, Veterans Day.

The new pale ale will be available on tap aboard Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras, as each of these vessels has their own onboard brewery.

The cruise line will donate $1 for each pint glass poured for guests onboard the five ships as contributions to Operation Homefront, the nonprofit group that provides relief and recurring family support programs and services to the military community.

After the Veterans Day launch, the brew will be offered year-round on all five ships. Of special note is that the brew actually has connections to military members.

Carnival Cruise Line Heroes Lounge

“Our new Heroes American Pale Ale is special because it’s made with hops chosen by veterans themselves,” said Zachary Sulkes, senior director of beverage operations at Carnival Cruise Line.

“Our hops supplier collaborates with military veteran brewers across the country for their annual Veterans Blend. Incorporating this special hop blend into our new pale ale celebrates veterans and complements our growing selection of exclusive beers that are popular with our guests.”

Along with Carnival Cruise Line’s $1 donation for each pint of the new pale ale poured, it also is donating the same amount for each of the line’s Heroes souvenir pint glasses sold at the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, which is available on seven of the line’s ships.

Carnival Cruise Line is now adding those souvenir glasses to bars across the fleet, enabling guests on any of its vessels to participate in donating to Operation Homefront.

Six Ships to Honor Veterans With Special Tributes

The new brew ties in with Carnival Cruise Line’s Homeport Tributes to Veterans program, which is a weeklong series of appreciation events happening at six of the cruise line’s homeports starting on November 5, 2023.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Announces Fleet Holiday Decoration Schedule

Carnival Heroes Bar

Under the program, hundreds of veterans at each of the six ports will be honored aboard the Carnival Cruise Line vessels based at each participating port. Events will feature special ceremonies of recognition and lunch for all attendees.

The events kick off onboard Carnival Horizon, home-ported in Miami, and Carnival Paradise at her homeport of Tampa, Florida, on November 5, 2023 and continue aboard four other ships in four other homeports through to Veterans Day.

Cruise Line Welcomes The Most Military Guests

Carnival proudly welcomes more active and retired military members than any other cruise line in the world, and embraces the demographic with a special and meaningful event on every cruise itinerary.

In July 2023, Carnival Cruise Line added a Military Appreciation Day aboard all ships in its fleet, replacing what had been called a Military Appreciation Gathering. The new event offers enhancements such as special messages to guests who are part of the military community and information offered to all guests about Operation Homefront and the wonderful work it does.

As part of its new partnership with Operation Homefront, the cruise line aso began processing guest donations to the group via their Sail & Sign cards in July.

About Carnival Breweries

Carnival Cruise Line’s breweries that operate onboard five of its ships all have proven very popular with guests, but the first ship to offer the venue was Carnival Vista, when she debuted in 2016.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The line had partnered with Miami-based Concrete Beach Brewery to provide a choice of three hand-crafted beers —ThirstyFrog Port Hoppin’ IPA, ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat, and FriskyFrog Java Stout.

The new introduction of Heroes American Pale Ale adds another exclusive beverage to the lineup – what will Carnival be brewing up next?