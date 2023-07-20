Carnival Introduces New Appreciation Event for Military Passengers

Carnival Cruise Line continues to elevate its efforts to honor their contributions to society as the cruise line carries more active and retired military service members than any other. The cruise line announced the extension of their Military Appreciation Gathering to a full Military Appreciation Day on all North American sailings.

The Miami-based cruise line also announced the introduction of a special beer, of which proceeds will go to Operation Homefront. Carnival is also making it easier for guests onboard to contribute financially to this Non-profit organization that supports thousands of former service members.

Enhancing Military Appreciation

Carnival Cruise Line will bring several enhancements to the military appreciation gatherings onboard its ships in North America, introducing a Military Appreciation Day. The cruise line made the announcement today, July 20, 2023.

Starting the week of July 24, each ship in the Carnival fleet will host Military Appreciation Day. Guests will be greeted with special messages broadcasted on the Carnival Seaside Theater screen, and announcements will be made by the Cruise Director and Captain.

Carnival Cruise Line Military Appreciation

On voyages lasting four days or more, a large United States Flag will be displayed in the ship’s atrium for the duration of Military Appreciation Day.

“At Carnival, where we’re proudly known as America’s Cruise Line, we’re intent on honoring our military heroes and expanding our Military Appreciation Gathering into a full day is a wonderful tribute to the sacrifices our Armed Services personnel and their families have made,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Carnival already carries more active and retired military service members than any other cruise line, and we are proud that our new Military Appreciation Day will serve as an incredible salute to military service members and their families.”

More than Just a Day of Recognition

Military Appreciation Day retains the essence of the previously established Military Appreciation Gathering, with several enhancements. The event is designed to honor and show appreciation for members of the military, including active duty, reserve, and retired personnel.

One notable feature is the introduction of information about Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization partnered with Carnival. Operation Homefront provides crucial assistance to service members to prevent short-term difficulties from escalating into long-term hardships.

Carnival Heroes Bar

Furthermore, Carnival is easing the process for guests to donate to Operation Homefront by implementing a quick swipe feature on their Sail & Sign card.

Alongside this, guests can purchase group photos from the gathering at a discounted rate, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Operation Homefront. Each military member present at the gathering will also receive a special pin, and the longest-serving veteran will be honored with a special hero coin.

Carnival Cruise Line Heroes Lounge

In April 2023, Carnival announced it will bring back a raffle that awards a free cruise to a military member and a guest of their choice every month. Guests can enter the raffle simply by swiping their Sail & Sign card at the Military Appreciation Gathering.

Carnival brand Ambassador John Heald said the following on bringing back the raffle: “This is just another way to say thank you to those whose courage and bravery allow all of us the freedom to cruise and to have fun.”

Additional Honors and Exclusives for Military Guests

Carnival offers Veterans Meet and Greet events on all sailings. Moreover, onboard Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, Carnival Venezia, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance, and Carnival Pride, these events will be held in the Heroes Tribute Lounge. These sailings will also feature the Veterans Table – a reserved dining spot for veterans during Tea Time.

Adding to the celebration, Carnival is launching a new beer named “Heroes American Pale Ale.” Made exclusively onboard Carnival ships with breweries, a dollar from each sale will be donated to Operation Homefront.

Since 2016, Carnival has held a Military Appreciation Gathering on every cruise. In 2023 alone, Carnival is set to host 1,510 military gatherings across its fleet.