Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Details on New Private Destination

Guests are already excited to be visiting Carnival Cruise Line’s new private destination on Grand Bahama Island, Celebration Key, when it opens in summer 2025.

Now, new details about the exclusive port are amping up the excitement even further. The destination will offer something for everyone with five distinct “portals” offering unique experiences for all guests.

Celebration Key to Feature Five Portals

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed that the upcoming Celebration Key will be divided into five unique portals, each of which will have unique features to welcome guests and immerse them in authentic Bahamian culture.

“No one does FUN like Carnival and we are designing Celebration Key, and its five portals, with endless ways for our guests to unlock their own kind of fun in this incredible paradise that also celebrates the beauty of Grand Bahama,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Celebration Key is uniquely positioned to bring an island experience to our diverse range of guests, in a way that lets them choose their slice of ‘paradise.'”

When first arriving at the destination, which is now under construction, guests will pass through the Welcome Portal. This iconic focal point will feature an immense sand castle symbolizing the fun the destination holds. Live music will create a truly celebratory atmosphere, and information will be available to help guests orient themselves to the new port.

Great fun for all ages will be found at the Family-Friendly Portal with its large freshwater lagoon, colorful splash pad, racing waterslides, sports courts, and a variety of dining options. Guests can enjoy the beach or opt for private cabana rentals or villas with their own personal waterslides into the lagoon.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key

Guests who want a break from younger cruisers can opt for the Adult-Friendly Portal with access to the lagoon and warm which sands at the beach. A swim-up bar provides convenient refreshment, and a DJ will be spinning tunes to keep the party going all day long. Cabana and villa rentals are also available at this portal, along with a full-service restaurant for a relaxing meal.

Even more exclusivity can be found at the Private Club Portal, described as a “premium experience curated for those who are seeking a relaxing and luxurious day in paradise.” This adult-only retreat will have an infinity pool with stunning views, relaxing loungers, and elevated dining options.

To take home a memento of their visit to Celebration Key, guests will want to visit the Retail Portal with its beautiful murals by Bahamian artists and a wide selection of locally-made artisanal goods. Duty-free stores will also be located in this area.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key

Also part of Celebration Key will be an events pavilion for hosting weddings, vow renewals, and other celebrations, which may also be used for activities and events while guests are visiting. With the adjacent dock allowing immediate access to the destination, two Carnival ships can visit simultaneously.

The destination will also have expansion space for future development, with preliminary plans that include a waterpark, zipline course, and more. No timeline for those expansions has yet been announced, and the initial phase of Celebration Key will begin welcoming guests in July 2025.

Costs Not Yet Revealed

Of special note is that costs for cabana or villa rentals, as well as other experiences that may be offered on Celebration Key, have not yet been revealed. It is possible there may be fees to access more exclusive parts of the destination, similar to the fee Royal Caribbean International has for guests to access the new adults-only Hideaway Beach on CocoCay.

Itineraries have already been opened for ships visiting Celebration Key, with 12 Carnival ships from eight different homeports scheduled to visit the new destination in 2025 and 2026 on itineraries ranging from 3-14 nights.

The $200 million destination is already under construction, and further details will be revealed in the months to come about what guests can expect at the new port of call.