Carnival to Expand Fleet, Orders New Excel Class Cruise Ship

In an exciting development, Carnival Corporation has unveiled plans for a new addition to its Carnival Cruise Line fleet. A fourth Excel class vessel has been ordered from the popular Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, and the vessel will be sister to Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee.

Carnival’s Fleet Expansion

Carnival Cruise Line is embarking on an ambitious expansion of its cutting-edge Excel-class fleet with the construction of a new, state-of-the-art cruise ship.

The forthcoming vessel, designed as a sister ship to the acclaimed Carnival Jubilee, delivered in 2023, is poised to make its grand entrance into the fleet in 2027, marking another milestone in Carnival’s maritime history.

This new addition, which will span approximately 344 meters and boast a gross tonnage of around 180,000, is set to enhance the cruising experience for over 6,400 guests.

Carnival Jubilee Conveyance on the Ems (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation, highlighted the significance of this expansion, saying, “Building on our strong performance and growing momentum around the world, we are excited to resume our newbuild program and work to further enhance our global fleet.”

He added that the new ship “will wow Carnival Cruise Line’s guests.”

Unveiling the New Vessel

Since Carnival Jubilee‘s addition to the fleet, speculation had been building that Carnival Corporation was adding a new ship after leaked reports showed potential Excel-class size orders at the Fincantieri shipyard.

Carnival Cruise Line’s latest addition is poised to offer expansive staterooms, multiple dining options ranging from casual eateries to fine-dining restaurants, and entertainment venues catering to all ages.

The ship will also feature Carnival’s signature attractions, including water parks, sports courts, and wellness centers.

Rendering Via: Carnival Cruise Line

Said Bernd Eikens, CEO of Meyer Group, owners of Meyer Werft shipbuilders, “We are honored to continue to partnership with Carnival Corporation, bringing to life another groundbreaking vessel that pushes the boundaries of cruise ship design and functionality.”

In line with Carnival’s commitment to sustainability, the new ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), significantly reducing its carbon footprint by reducing emissions of sulfur dioxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. The ship’s design also will incorporate energy-efficient systems.

Carnival’s Excel-Class Ships

Carnival Cruise Line currently operates three Excel vessels, including Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and, most recently, Carnival Jubilee.

Delivered in 2020 as the first ship in North America to be powered by LNG, and introduced the world to the first-ever rollercoaster at sea, Mardi Gras has a capacity for 6,500 passengers and 2,000 crew members and a weight of 181,808 gross tons.

Carnival Celebration, positioned in Port Miami, Florida, accommodates 5,374 passengers and 1,735 crew, with a tonnage of 183,521, and was launched in 2022.

Four Carnival Cruise Line Excel Ships

Carnival Jubilee, the newest additional to the fleet, debuted in Galveston, Texas, in December 2023, accommodating 5,374 passengers and 1,257 crew members. It was voted Best New Cruise Ship of 2023 in Cruise Hive’s annual awards.

“Our Excel-class ships have been a tremendous addition to the Carnival fleet and proven very popular with our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“As the world’s most popular cruise line, this new ship enables us to continue the growth of our incredible fleet as we welcome our loyal guests back to cruise more frequently and attract new-to-cruise guests to experience all that a Carnival cruise has to offer,” Duffy added.

Meyer Werft, renowned for constructing LNG-propelled cruise ships, will construct the new vessel. The shipbuilder has previously constructed nine cruise ships with LNG propulsion for four cruise lines in the Carnival Corporation portfolio, including AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Carnival Cruise Line.

Additionally, the group operates three shipyards in Finland and Germany, where the current Excel-class ships were constructed.