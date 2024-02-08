Carnival Cruise Line Names Godmother of Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line announces Gwen Stefani as the godmother of its newest flagship, Carnival Jubilee. The naming ceremony, set in Galveston, promises to be a spectacular event celebrating Stefani’s contributions to music, fashion, and philanthropy.

A Stellar Honor

In an announcement that has set both the cruise and music industries abuzz, Carnival Cruise Line has named global music superstar Stefani as the godmother of Carnival Jubilee. The christening ceremony is slated for February 24, 2024, at the Port of Galveston in Texas.

Stefani, a Grammy-winning artist with over 60 million units sold worldwide, will play a pivotal role in the ship’s naming event. “I am honored to be the godmother of the new Carnival Jubilee,” Stefani said, praising Carnival’s commitment to fun and charitable efforts.

Said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, of the decision to make Stefani its newest godmother, “[Stefani] has demonstrated her commitment to our Carnival values, including promoting diversity and inclusion, supporting charitable causes, being a leader in her field, and of course, having fun.”

She added, “We are going to show her an enthusiastic welcome in only the way Carnival can when she joins us on February 24.”

Carnival Jubilee in Galveston, Texas

Stefani joins the ranks of esteemed women who serve as Carnival godmothers, including Grammy-winning artist and actress Queen Latifah (Carnival Horizon) and television host and singer Kathie Lee Gifford (Carnival Celebration).

The naming ceremony, exclusive to invited guests and formally welcoming Carnival Jubilee into the Carnival fleet, will be partly live-streamed on Carnival’s Facebook page at 3:30 CST on February 24.

Time Honored Traditions

The christening of a ship is a ceremonial tradition steeped in history. It serves as both a blessing and a formal naming of a vessel.

This ritual, which dates back thousands of years, is intended to bring good luck and safe passage to a ship and all who sail aboard her. The ceremony typically involves breaking a bottle of champagne against the ship’s hull.

Traditionally, a woman of distinction is chosen for this honor, and Stefani is a three-time GRAMMY Award winner, songwriter, performer, and charismatic frontwoman of the band No Doubt, as well as a multi-platinum solo artist.

Gwen Stefani

She has also gained acclaim as a coach on the Emmy-winning NBC series, “The Voice,” bringing her expertise to aspiring musicians. Beyond her impressive list of awards, Stefani is celebrated for her philanthropy, especially in supporting children’s causes and music education programs.

Her role as godmother will extend beyond the ceremony, with her presence and persona intertwined with Carnival Jubilee’s identity and legacy.

A New Era of Cruising

Carnival Jubilee, which started service on December 23, 2023, is the third vessel in Carnival’s Excel class. Leveraging advanced liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology, the ship sets a new standard for a cleaner, more efficient operation.

Based in Galveston, Carnival Jubilee can accommodate 6,500 guests alongside 1,750 crew members and has quickly become a favorite, including voted Best New Cruise Ship of 2023 by Cruise Hive.

The ship’s extensive range of dining options expands from gourmet meals to casual eateries, with live shows, themed bars, and clubs providing boundless entertainment. For relaxation, passengers can indulge in spacious cabins, serene spa facilities, and multiple pools and lounges.

Among its standout features is BOLT, the first-ever roller coaster at sea, offering adrenaline-packed rides with ocean views.