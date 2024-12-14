Carnival Adjusts Itineraries for Seven Cruise Ships

Guests sailing on a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the new year should check their itineraries. The cruise line just announced more schedule changes across seven ships.

The update comes less than a week after a similar announcement for 2025-26 schedules on eight vessels.

In a letter to passengers on December 12, 2024, the cruise line revealed that 11 voyages in February, June, September, and December 2025, as well as one 2026 sailing, will be affected.

Carnival did not reveal the reason behind the changes, which includes revised port times, call swaps, and missing its private destination, Half Moon Cay, on some journeys. However, Carnival Corporation recently announced the destination in the Bahamas will be undergoing a major expansion.

For excursions at ports that were cancelled, the cruise line is automatically refunding passengers to their original form of payment. Tours for the new ports will be available for purchase once the final adjustments have been made.

“Thank you for your understanding,” said Colleen Oliverio, vice president of guest services – contact centers for Carnival Cruise Line. “We look forward to welcoming you aboard for a fun and memorable cruise.”

Carnival Magic

The 130,000-gross-ton Carnival Magic, operating Caribbean cruises from Miami, will see changes to two itineraries in 2025.

Its 8-day Eastern Caribbean sailing on February 22 will be revising port visit days, excluding Philipsburg, St. Maarten, on February 26, and update times for other destinations.

Carnival Cruise Line has not yet specified the revisions, but they will affect calls in Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, a similar June 28 sailing that features Half Moon Cay instead of Amber Cove will see adjusted arrival and departure times for San Juan, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas.

Additionally, Carnival Magic’s July 1 call in San Juan and July 2 visit in Philipsburg have been swapped.

Carnival Miracle

The 88,500-gross-ton Carnival Miracle will have changes to its September 6 and September 17, 2025, Mediterranean sailings from Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy.

The first includes swapped days for Piraeus (Athens) and Mykonos. The vessel will now make Piraeus its first call on September 9 and arrive in Mykonos on September 11.

Carnival Miracle Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

The cruise line says it is also modifying schedules for other ports of call in Turkey, Greece, and Italy.

The September 17 journey will also see modified days and port times for most of the destinations, although those have not been released. The 12-night itinerary is scheduled to visit two ports in Turkey, four in Greece, and Naples, Italy.

Carnival Pride

From Baltimore, the December 14, 2025, sailing of the 88,500-gross-ton Carnival Pride will swap Princess Cays, another Carnival Corporation-owned private destination, and Nassau during a 7-night journey. Passengers will now arrive first in Princess Cays on December 17, followed by Nassau on December 18.

The itinerary’s call in Celebration Key, Carnival’s newest private destination that debuts in July 2025, is not affected.

Carnival Glory

Also sailing in the Bahamas from Port Canaveral, Florida, the 110,000-gross-ton Carnival Glory’s December 15, 2025, cruise replaces Bimini with a stop in Freeport.

Originally slated for December 16, the cruise line says it will also adjust the date, possibly affecting a scheduled stop in Nassau.

Carnival Conquest

Two December 2025 itineraries taking place on the 110,000-gross-ton Carnival Conquest from Miami will see notable changes.

The 4-night Bahamas itinerary departing on December 15 replaces a visit to Princess Cays on December 17 with Nassau, keeping its Celebration Key visit intact, while its December 29 sailing will introduce a new port order and adjust visit times.

Additionally, Half Moon Cay has been replaced with Celebration Key on the vessel’s January 2, 2026, cruise.

Carnival Elation

Carnival Elation Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Also skipping Half Moon Cay is the 71,909-gross-ton Carnival Elation on her 5-night December 31, 2025, voyage from Jacksonville. Instead, the ship will visit Nassau on January 3. Its call in Celebration Key is unchanged.

Carnival Sunrise

Finally, the 101,509-gross-ton Carnival Sunrise has adjustments for both its December 27 and December 31, 2025, sailings from Miami.

The December 27 itinerary replaces the December 29 stop at Half Moon Cay with Freeport, while the December 31 itinerary swaps it with a visit to Princess Cay on January 2.

Carnival Cruise Line will rearrange all dates for the latter sailing, including Nassau and Celebration Key.