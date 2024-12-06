Carnival Cruise Line Revises Itineraries Across Seven Ships

The number of Carnival Cruise Line itinerary revisions on 2025 and 2026 voyages continues to grow, with a newly announced spate of changes impacting 21 cruises on eight ships.

In notices to booked guests on December 5, 2024, the cruise line detailed a series of route changes, port replacements, and altered time in ports on the nearly two dozen voyages.

Most of the affected cruises are a year or more away, giving cruisers time to make changes if they wish, but some are just months away.

In all cases, any affected shore excursions pre-purchased through the cruise line will be automatically refunded or adjusted, as needed, and land tours for any new ports will be offered for booking before embarkation day.

Carnival Celebration

Four 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruises sailing roundtrip from PortMiami on the 5,400-guest Carnival Celebration are impacted. The order of port visits was revised, but detailed changes were not revealed on the ship’s March 23, 2025 and November 16, 2025 cruises.

The sailings will call at Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; and Nassau, Bahamas.

On the ship’s December 28, 2025 and February 22, 2026 cruises, a call at San Juan, Puerto Rico, was replaced with Amber Cove. Other port calls are to Celebration Key, and St. Thomas.

Carnival Sunshine

Three 6-night Bahamas sailings on the 3,000-guest Carnival Sunshine, based in Norfolk, Virginia, are affected. The ship’s November 9 and 15, 2025 cruises will call at Half Moon Cay rather than Bimini. These itineraries also will have a revised order of port calls and altered port times.

The ship’s December 13, 2025 voyage will visit Princess Cays instead of Bimini, and there are modified port times and days in Nassau and Princess Cays.

Carnival Vista

The 4,000-guest Carnival Vista has one itinerary change on her November 15, 2025 departure from Port Canaveral. The 6-night Eastern Caribbean cruise will call at Grand Turk rather than Half Moon Cay. Other calls will be made to Celebration Key and Amber Cove.

Carnival Magic

Carnival Magic Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Deutschlandreform)

Carnival Magic, with a capacity for 3,690 guests, has three impacted cruises, all 8-night Eastern Caribbean sailings roundtrip from PortMiami.

Her November 21, 2025 and February 21, 2026 cruises will visit St. Croix instead of St. Thomas, while the November 29, 2025 sailing will call at Princess Cays rather than Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Sunrise

The 2,984-guest Carnival Sunrise will replace a call to Half Moon Cay with Princess Cays on her December 4 and 13, 2025 and February 26, 2026 Bahamas cruises. Additionally, the December 13, 2025 voyage has adjusted days and times in port.

Carnival Spirit

The 2,680-guest Carnival Spirit has an adjusted departure time from her homeport of Mobile, Alabama on January 18, 2025. The 12-night Southern Caribbean voyage will depart at 5 p.m. instead of the originally planned 4 pm.

The cruise calls at popular destinations such as Curacao, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman. A second cruise, a 6-night Bahamas sailing departing on February 22, 2026, will visit Nassau instead of Bimini. The ship will also visit Celebration Key.

Carnival Pride

Carnival Pride in Baltimore (Photo Credit: Joe Andrucyk, Bill Mc Allen / Flickr)

Guests sailing on the 2,124-guest Carnival Pride’s 14-night Greenland and Canada cruise, roundtrip from Baltimore on August 17, 2025, will see port times and the order of port visits altered.

The cruise will call at adventurous destinations, including Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, Greenland; St. Anthony and Corner Brook, Newfoundland; and Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Carnival Firenze

Carnival Firenze, the 4,100-guest Fun Italian Style ship, has four cruises impacted by revisions. All are 4-night Baja Mexico cruises that operate roundtrip from Los Angeles. The departures on March 1 and 15, 2026 and April 2 and 12, 2026 all will remove Catalina Island from their itineraries and instead feature a second visit to Ensenada.

Catalina Island and Ensenada are the only two calls on the original itinerary. Port times have also been altered for these sailings.

Carnival Cruise Line in recent weeks, has announced large numbers of revised itineraries. In October 2024, the line confirmed that 22 voyages on 10 ships with departures in 2025 and 2026 were being altered with a variety of route changes and modified port times.