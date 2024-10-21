Boston Cruise Port: Getting There, Piers, Terminals and More

The Boston Cruise Port, also known as the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal, is one of the main gateways for cruise passengers traveling from New England.

Situated along the vibrant waterfront of Boston Harbor, this busy port welcomes over 400,000 passengers and 150 cruise ships annually, making it a critical hub for cruises to Canada, Bermuda, and beyond. Today, we’ll provide detailed information about the port and surrounding area so you can maximize your visit.

Boston Cruise Port Location

The Boston Cruise Port is in the heart of South Boston’s Seaport District. This location provides easy access to downtown Boston and the greater Boston area, ensuring that those traveling to the terminal can enjoy a stress-free journey.

Not only does this central location make it easy to get to the port outside the city, but visiting passengers can also readily explore Boston’s famous historical sites, museums, restaurants, and even some of its most popular shops.

When you visit Boston Cruise Port, you aren’t just departing from a port facility in the middle of nowhere; you are getting the benefits of an ideal starting or ending point for any cruise vacation.

Boston Cruise Port Address

If you are looking to drive to the port, you can find the main terminal at the following address:

Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal, 1 Black Falcon Avenue Boston, MA 02210

Boston Cruise Port Pier and Terminal Buildings

View of Boston Cruise Port (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia)

The main terminal building, the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal, is located within the CruisePort Boston Complex, which is operated by the Massachusetts Port Authority (MASSPORT).

Two smaller terminal buildings are also located within the CruisePort Boston Complex. One is mostly used as a warehouse, while the other, Black Falcon Terminal, is located at 88 Black Falcon Avenue and is being slowly phased out.

In 2010, the entire complex underwent an extensive series of renovations that cost over $11 million. These renovations were followed up in 2015 by another $3.2 million facelift, which involved serious work on the second terminal building.

In each case, the upgrades were intended to ensure that the port featured world-class amenities that could support a positive experience for visiting cruise passengers.

Later, in 2017, the port was renamed Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal after the city’s former mayor, Raymond Flynn. Before the renaming ceremony, the port was known as Boston Cruise Port.

Pier and Berths

Boston Cruise Port (Photo Credit: Ramunas Bruzas / Shutterstock)

Although the entire Boston Cruise Port features only a single pier, this pier officially supports nine berths. That said, only four berths can accommodate full-sized cruise ships.

The remaining berths are for smaller vessels that do not venture beyond the waters of New England. Still, the ability to host four full-sized cruise ships along this double-sided pier means the port can be rather busy.

The three berths on the north side of the Reserved Channel that line that port are Berth 7, Berth 8, and Berth 9. Each is roughly 1,250 feet long and 35 feet deep, enabling it to accommodate larger ships.

The fourth berth that can handle larger ships is Berth 6, which sits on the opposite side of the channel. This berth is generally used to accommodate ships while they wait for one of the three north-side berths to open up, so visiting passengers do not have to worry about departing from there.

Boston Cruise Port Amenities and Facilities

Norwegian Joy Docked in Boston (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia)

For a relatively small cruise port, the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal Building offers an impressive variety of services and amenities, including the following:

Free Wi-Fi Access

Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the terminal, allowing passengers to stay connected while waiting for embarkation or disembarkation. To connect to the complimentary Wi-Fi, connect to the “BOSWIFI” network. You will need to sign up with your email, which provides you with a one-hour time block of free internet access.

Full Wheelchair Accessibility

The terminal building and the main parking lot are fully accessible for passengers with mobility limitations. With wheelchair ramps and two elevators, the terminal building is easy to navigate. Several designated seating areas ensure that all passengers have a place to sit while they wait. Restrooms throughout the entire cruise port are also fully wheelchair-friendly and ADA-compliant.

Check-In Counters and Security Desks

The terminal has multiple check-in counters, including one specifically for Carnival Cruise Line passengers. These counters help ensure a quick, stress-free boarding process and reduce wait times.

Since the port complies with the Department of Homeland Security’s mandates, all luggage and carry-on baggage is inspected at the customs and screening desks, conveniently located beside the check-in counters.

Luggage Services

While you will still need to present your luggage for security screenings, baggage and luggage porters can assist passengers. Just keep in mind that this is a paid service.

Unfortunately, there are no longer secure luggage storage areas at the port. This decision was made for security reasons following the Boston Marathon Bombing in 2013. For those hoping to explore the city before boarding, you will need to find somewhere else to store your bags.

Cruise Lines That Visit Boston

Emerald Princess Docked in Bristol (Photo Credit: Professional Event Images)

Given that the Boston Cruise Port is a major embarkation point for cruise ships operating out of New England, plenty of major cruise lines frequently visit the port. The following are just a few of those cruise lines that visit Boston during its March to November cruise season:

Carnival Cruise Line

Celebrity Cruises

Cunard Line

Norwegian Cruise Line

P&O Cruises

Holland America Line

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Silversea Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises

Windstar Cruises

Princess Cruises

Oceania Cruises

Cruise Ship Itineraries from Boston Cruise Port

With so many cruise lines operating out of the port, it is possible to travel to a wide range of destinations from Boston. These itineraries include voyages to the east coast of Canada, including Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, various coastlines along New England, Bermuda, and even the islands of the Caribbean.

Some major cruise lines, like Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Celebrity Cruises, and Carnival Cruise Line, offer voyages to and from all the above destinations.

Regardless of the destination, most of these cruise ships dock directly along the side of the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal Building. The berths lining the building can accommodate large vessels capable of sailing to distant destinations in the Caribbean.

Parking at Boston Cruise Port

Boston Cruise Parking Sign

While the parking lots can get busy during peak season, parking at the Boston Cruise Port is relatively convenient. In addition to two large parking lots operated by the cruise port itself, several unofficial lots are privately operated but still offer shuttles to and from the port.

Official Cruise Port Parking Lots

If you can, try to park at one of the port’s official lots. Not only are they closer to the terminal building, but they also tend to offer more affordable rates.

Located adjacent to the terminal at 93 Fargo Street, the CruisePort Boston Parking Garage offers direct access to the terminal building by shuttle bus. Visitors have the option to walk, but for those with mobility needs and those traveling on rainy days, there is a complimentary shuttle that will take them directly to the terminal.

Since MASSPORT operates the garage, rates are pretty reasonable, ranging from $25 to $30 per day, depending on your vehicle’s size. While booking a parking spot upon arrival is possible, we highly recommend booking ahead of time, as this guarantees that you can secure a spot at this nearby lot.

You can pay online ahead of time or in person, but the lot operates on a first-come, first-served basis. You can pay for parking in cash or with any major credit card.

South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center

Located at 406 Summer Street, this private parking lot offers another convenient option for those hoping to leave a vehicle behind while they enjoy their cruise vacation.

The lot is roughly 0.7 miles from the terminal building, so you can walk to and from your vehicle. While it only comes once per hour, a free shuttle is available, or you can take a private cab.

Overnight cruise parking is available for $27 per day, but this rate is only available if you book ahead of time online. You will also need proof that you are taking a cruise, as the $27 per day rate is much cheaper than their standard rate of $38 per day.

Seaport World Trade Center Parking Garage

Situated just one mile away at 1 Seaport Lane, this garage is another option that is close enough to the port to be walkable, but it is slightly more expensive. With a rate of $42 for 24 hours, it is usually a last resort, but it is still a good option if you forget to book a spot at one of the other parking lots.

Traveling to Boston Cruise Port from Nearby Airports

For those planning on flying into Boston before their cruise, there are plenty of options, including New England’s largest airport, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), just 3.6 miles from the port.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of the main transportation hubs for those planning on flying from outside of the city:

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Boston Logan International Airport (Photo Credit: Colinmthompson)

Located just 3.6 miles from the Boston Cruise Port, most cruise passengers flying into BOS can get to the terminal by car or taxi in as little as 15 to 20 minutes. That said, Boston has a reputation for heavy traffic, especially during rush hour, so you may want to give yourself some extra travel time.

While rates vary depending on the taxi company, most will provide transportation to the cruise port for roughly $20. Unfortunately, there is no mandated flat rate, so consider asking about fares before getting into the cab.

If you are planning on renting a vehicle at the airport and driving yourself to the cruise port, the following directions should get you there as quickly as possible:

Head east on Airport Road and merge left onto the I-90 West

After 1.5 miles, take the right exit toward South Boston and turn right onto Congress Street

Continue on Congress Street for 0.5 miles, then take the right exit onto Harbor Street

Look for signs for the Boston Cruise Port and turn onto Black Falcon Avenue

T.F. Green International Airport (PVD)

T.F. Green Airport (Photo Credit: RaksyBH)

Located just shy of 60 miles away in Providence, Rhode Island, T.F. Green Airport is also an option for those traveling to Boston from out of state. While PVD is certainly much further away than BOS, travel time is actually fairly reasonable, with most people being able to drive to the port in just over an hour, depending on traffic. This is due to the fact that you can easily drive north along I-95 for most of the journey.

While taxis will take you, fares can be quite expensive, with some cab drivers charging as much as $100 for a one-way ride.

If you are planning on spending some time in Providence and renting a vehicle to drive from the airport to the cruise port, you can use the following directions:

Take the I-95 North toward Boston

After 39.8 miles, merge onto the I-93 North and follow signs for State Route 3

After 8.5 miles, take exit 15B to merge onto Frontage Road

Take the left exit onto Drydock Avenue and continue straight

Look for signs for Boston Cruise Port and turn left onto Black Falcon Avenue

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT)

MHT Airport

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is located in Manchester, New Hampshire, roughly 53 miles northwest of Boston. Like PVD, travel time from this airport takes roughly an hour, but longer drives should be anticipated if you are setting off around rush hour.

Driving Directions

While relatively few cruise passengers fly into MHT before their cruise, the commute is pretty simple, so it is a good option if you find an inexpensive flight. If you do decide to fly into New Hampshire, you can get from the airport to the cruise port by following these directions:

Take I-93 South towards Boston

After 50 miles, take exit 16B toward Purchase St, then turn left onto Oliver St/Seaport Blvd

Continue onto Northern Ave, then turn right onto Harbor St

Turn left onto Drydock Ave, then make a right onto Design Center Pl, following signs for Black Falcon Cruise Terminal

How to Get to Boston Cruise Port

Boston Cruise Terminal (Photo Credit: Rosemarie Mosteller)

Since the cruise port sits right along Boston’s waterfront, there are plenty of transportation options for visiting cruise passengers. Whether you are arriving at or departing from the port, the following options are available to you:

Taxis and Ride-Sharing Services

Taxis are by far the most popular transportation option in Boston. Luckily, they are readily available throughout the city, and it is easy to hail one that will take you directly to the drop-off zone of the cruise terminal building.

As mentioned, a taxi ride from Logan Airport to the port will cost about $20 to $25, depending on traffic. While flat rates are available from some of the city’s major attractions, they are not mandatory or enforced by the city, so they are at the driver’s discretion.

Instead, most people will pay the meter rate, which is standardized throughout the city and surrounding towns.

Ride-sharing services, including Uber and Lyft, are available throughout the city. While you must always be cautious about surge rates if you are planning a ride during Boston’s infamous rush hour traffic, they can be affordable.

You also have the option to have them pick you up directly where you want, which can be better than attempting to hail a cab if you are in a less busy part of the city.

Rental Vehicles

Boston is a major tourist city, so it is no surprise that car rental offices are scattered throughout it. Car rentals are also available directly at the airports discussed above, with return locations and drop-off points for all major companies just a short distance from the port.

Zipcar, an app-based car-sharing service, also operates in Boston. It provides a great short-term transportation option for those looking to explore the city before or after their cruise.

Public Transportation

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Silver Line Bus Service directly connects Logan Airport and Boston’s South Station. From here, passengers can easily walk to the terminal.

Boston’s MBTA commuter rail and subway system also connects the Seaport District, where the port is located, to the greater Boston area. Passengers can take the Red Line to South Station, again, enabling them to walk to the port.

Shuttle Services

Several shuttle services operate in the city, including SuperShuttle Express, which operates out of Logan Airport and provides direct transportation to the cruise port. While these private shuttles are more expensive than taxis, they are a good option for those hoping to pre-book for a larger group.

Unfortunately, none of the cruise lines operate a permanent shuttle service from the port or airports, so you will have to find your own form of transportation.

Dining Near Boston Cruise Port

Barking Crab Venue (Photo Credit: 2p2play)

The Seaport District of Boston, where you will find the port, offers a wide range of dining options. Fortunately, plenty of great options are within walking distance of the terminal building. Here are just a few of the popular spots:

Legal Sea Foods – Harborside

Legal Sea Foods has become a Boston institution with three locations throughout the city. Like the other two, the Harborside location offers fresh seafood, including some of the city’s most famous dishes, like New England-style clam chowder, fresh oysters, and steamed lobster.

Located just a short distance away at 270 Northern Avenue, passengers can walk there in as little as 10 minutes. While it’s a bit pricey, the amazing food and stunning waterside views make it a popular destination for visiting cruise passengers.

Harpoon Brewery & Beer Hall

If you’re looking for something more casual, Harpoon Brewery is less than half a mile away, so you can easily walk there in less than ten minutes. While the brewery’s impressive selection of beers is worth visiting, Harpoon also serves fresh-baked pretzels and homemade Sicilian-style pizzas, so it’s a great place to stop for a bite.

The Barking Crab

If you want to try some of Boston’s famed seafood but are a little put off by the prices and formal atmosphere at Legal Sea Foods, check out The Barking Crab. This beloved seafood shack is located just 1.2 miles away at 88 Sleeper Street and offers a casual vibe.

With options like the hugely popular outdoor deck, it’s the perfect spot to try crab cakes, fried shrimp, grilled lobster, and, of course, fresh-boiled crab legs.

Shopping Near Boston Cruise Port

Quincy Market in Boston (Photo Credit: Pierrette Guertin)

Passengers looking to do a little shopping in Boston will find various options near the cruise port. While there is a small souvenir shop within the main terminal building, the following nearby options offer much more substantial shopping experiences:

Shopping at Boston Seaport

Boston’s Seaport District, the neighborhood where the port is located, has a shopping area featuring over 84 retailers. Located just 1 mile from the port near Fan Pier Park, this unique waterfront shopping area is perfect for those with limited time in the city.

From boutique shops to chain stores and independent retailers, you can shop for everything from designer clothes and makeup to electronics and souvenirs. You’ll also find plenty of restaurants and cafés, so don’t worry if you get hungry.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace

If you’re willing to travel a little further, Faneuil Hall Marketplace is just 2.1 miles from the port. This historic market offers various shops, restaurants, and local souvenir vendors. It’s popular with tourists and locals, so it offers much more than just cheap nick-nacks.

With three market buildings and an outdoor promenade that will make you feel like you have traveled back in time, it’s well worth visiting.

The Best Time to Visit Boston

As mentioned, Boston’s cruise season is relatively short, with the port only operating between March and November.

For most visitors, the warmer months between June and September are the most popular times to visit, and they are generally considered the best months to explore the city. During this stretch, you can anticipate pleasant temperatures around 75° and 85° F.

While it’s a bit less popular, the fall is also a nice time to explore the city, with the cooler temperatures and lower crowds making it enjoyable to walk around. Plus, you’ll get to see the colorful fall leaves that New England is famous for.