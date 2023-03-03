Boston Cruise Port Parking: The Ultimate Guide

If you’re cruising out of Boston, chances are you’ll be arriving by car and need to find the best and cheapest Boston cruise port parking for the duration of your cruise.

Our ultimate guide to Boston cruise port parking has all the options covered, including prices, distance to the port, shuttle service, oversize vehicles, drop-off points and information. It’s all you need to help you find a great deal in cruise port parking in Boston.

We also compare the official port cruise parking with public long-term parking lots and list the best hotels for Stay, Park and Cruise deals. It’s all here!

Boston Cruise Port Parking Overview

Boston cruise port is within Boston Harbor, just two miles from Faneuil Hall and Downtown Boston sights. Also known as Boston Flynn Cruiseport, it operates from April to November.

In 2022, the location of the official Boston cruise port parking moved from the South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center to Summer Street (Lot D3). This new cruise port parking lot must be pre-booked and includes a free shuttle to and from Flynn cruiseport terminal.

There are plenty of alternative public parking lots offering long-term cruise port parking. They are generally cheaper than the official site, but you may need to add the cost of a taxi or Uber, increasing the overall price of cruise parking.

If you plan to arrive in Boston a day or two before your cruise, you may prefer to book a hotel that offers a Stay, Park and Cruise package. These deals include transport to the cruise terminal and parking for the duration of your cruise for little more than the cost of a night’s stay.

So now you know what’s on offer, let’s get down to the details…

When to Arrive for Parking

It is recommended that you arrive at your chosen cruise port parking lot at least two hours before your cruise sets sail. You need time to check in with the parking attendant, hand over your car keys, board a shuttle bus (or taxi) to the cruise terminal and then go through security and boarding.

Passenger Drop-off Point

You can drop off passengers and/or heavy luggage before heading to your chosen Boston Cruise Port Parking lot. You need to allow time to park your vehicle and then ride the shuttle bus back to the cruise terminal for check-in.

To reach the drop-off point at Boston Cruise Port, follow signs to Drydock Ave, turn right onto Black Falcon Ave and officers will direct you to the drop-off area,

Official Parking at Boston Cruise Port

Massport Lot D3

Massport Lot D3 on Summer Street is now the official Flynn Boston cruise port parking lot. The South Boston Waterfront Transportation Center is currently used for event parking and no longer accepts extended parking for cruisers.

Parking at Massport Lot D3 is operated by SP+ and it must be booked online ahead of time through Parking.com. Select your cruise ship and the duration of the cruise to reserve your space.

The price of cruise parking includes a free courtesy shuttle to and from Flynn cruiseport terminal. Getting into Massport Lot D3 is on the northeast side of Summer Street, between D Street and Pumphouse Road.

On arrival at Lot D3, staff will scan the barcode on your booking (printed out or on your phone) and you can then park in any available space. Wait at the bus shelter with your luggage for the next available shuttle bus to take you directly to the cruise port terminal.

Location: 492 Summer Street, Boston

492 Summer Street, Boston Hours: Open 24/7

Open 24/7 Cost: $189 per week (ticketed cruise passengers only). Oversize vehicles will be charged at a higher rate when booking.

$189 per week (ticketed cruise passengers only). Oversize vehicles will be charged at a higher rate when booking. Distance from port: 0.6 mile

0.6 mile Shuttle: Yes – Free

Best off-Site Cruise Parking

There are other non-official Boston cruise car parks where you can park your car for the duration of your cruise. These are public car parks (not dedicated cruise parking lots). They are open 24/7 with no gated security and no shuttle service to the cruise terminal.

You will need to drop-off luggage and passengers first, as detailed above. The driver can walk or catch a taxi or Uber to Flynn cruise terminal. Parking is by availability but you can purchase a parking pass ahead of time online.

C1 Parking Lot

Operated by ABM Parking Services, the C1 Parking Lot is the closest to the cruise terminal. It is an open-air car park and is right next to the terminal, making it easy to walk to check-in with your luggage. It is also 5-10 minutes walk from other sights such as the World Trade Center, Lawn D, shops and restaurants if you arrive ahead of time.

You need to reserve cruise port parking at the C1 parking lot ahead of time by booking online or using the app. Parking rates start at $25 per day. 7-day cruise parking is $175 and 14-day cruise parking is $200.

Location: 1 Black Falcon Ave, Boston

1 Black Falcon Ave, Boston Hours: Open daily 24/7

Open daily 24/7 Cost: From $25 per day

From $25 per day Distance from port: 0.2 mile

0.2 mile Shuttle: No

Marine Park Garage

Also operated by ABM Parking Services, Marine Park Garage is very convenient for Boston cruise port parking. It is located in the historic Seaport District of the city, also known as South Boston Waterfront. Parking is in a covered multi-storey building and daily rates are calculated from 5 am each day.

The rate per day Mon-Fri is $30 and Sat/Sunday is $20. Oversized vehicles cannot use this facility as there is a height restriction of 6’10”. You can reserve a parking spot ahead of time by booking online or using the app.

Access to the car park is easy from I-90 or D-Street. Turn onto Haul Rd, then right onto Pumphouse Road. Make a left onto Summer Street and then left again onto Drydock Ave. The entrance to the car park is on the corner of 6th Street. The cruise terminal is within easy 3-minute walking distance of this cruise port parking lot.

Location: 12 Drydock Ave, Boston

12 Drydock Ave, Boston Hours: Open daily 24/7

Open daily 24/7 Cost: From $20 per day

From $20 per day Distance from port: 0.1 mile

0.1 mile Shuttle: No

Sargent’s Wharf Parking

Sargent’s Wharf parking lot is a long-term car park a little further from the cruise terminal but it’s well located if you want to do some sightseeing before boarding the ship. It is just a short 4-minute walk into the center of Boston to see Paul Revere House, Quincy Market and the New England Aquarium. You will need to use a taxi or Uber to reach the cruise terminal.

This open-air public car park is open 24/7 with no gated security. The daily rate is $30 Mon-Friday and $24 on weekends. You can reserve a parking spot ahead of time by booking online or using the app.

From I-93 South, keep right and take exit 17A/B towards Government Center. Turn left into John F. Fitzgerald Surface Rd, left again onto Mercantile St and continue onto Atlantic Ave/ Commercial Street. ABM Sargent’s Wharf parking lot is on the right.

Location: 269 Commercial Street

269 Commercial Street Hours: Open daily 24/7

Open daily 24/7 Cost: From $24 per day

From $24 per day Distance from port: 2.0 miles

2.0 miles Shuttle: No

V1 Parking Lot

Conveniently located for cruise parking and exploring waterfront pubs and restaurants, the Boston V1 parking lot is operated by ABM Parking Services. It is in the Seaport District opposite Rockland Trust Pavilion. You can reserve a parking spot ahead of time by booking online or using the app. This self-park facility offers a daily rate which is calculated from 5 am each day.

This Boston cruise port parking lot is easy to reach from D Street. Head northwest on Cypher Street then turn right onto S. Boston Bypass. Keep right at form (signposted I-90 W. Haul Rd) and continue onto Haul Road. At the roundabout/traffic circle take the second exit and VV1 parking in on the right.

Location: 302 Northern Ave, Boston

302 Northern Ave, Boston Hours: Open daily 24/7

Open daily 24/7 Cost: From $40 per day

From $40 per day Distance from port: 0.7 miles

0.7 miles Shuttle: No

The Alyx at Echelon Seaport

Another convenient ABM Boston cruise port parking lot is The Alyx at Echelon Seaport. It is well located for the port and sightseeing, if you have time before checking in for your cruise.

The multi-storey car park has electric vehicle charging points and is fully automated for self-parking with a pre-purchased pass. The daily rate is $38 Mon-Friday and $18 on Sat and Sunday. It is calculated from 5 am each day. You can reserve a parking spot ahead of time by booking online or using the app.

It is located just off Congress Street, across the street from the Masspike exit. The entrance is on Pier Four Blvd. You will need to book a taxi or Uber to take you to the cruise terminal.

Location: 60A Pier 4, Boston

60A Pier 4, Boston Hours: Open daily 24/7

Open daily 24/7 Cost: From $18-38 per day

From $18-38 per day Distance from port: 1.0 miles

1.0 miles Shuttle: No

Westin Seaport District Garage

This covered parking garage has a height restriction of 6’8” and is unsuitable for SUVs and oversize vehicles. Operated by Pilgrim Parking, the garage is underneath the Westin Seaport Hotel next to the Boston Convention Center.

For cruise parking, make an online reservation with Spothero. Access is from Summer Street. From the circle in front of the hotel, follow signs to the garage ramp.

On arrival, pull a ticket and park in any space that is not “Reserved.” When you return from your cruise, show the attendant in the hotel lobby your reservation and entrance ticket. They will validate your ticket, which you can insert at the exit gate when your drive out.

Location: 425 Summer Street, Boston

425 Summer Street, Boston Hours: Open daily from 7 am to 11 pm

Open daily from 7 am to 11 pm Cost: $362 for 8 days

$362 for 8 days Distance from port: 0.7 miles

0.7 miles Shuttle: No

Best Boston Hotels with Cruise Parking Packages

As an alternative to Boston cruise port parking, why not book an all-inclusive Stay, Park and Cruise package with one of these hotels and extend your cruise with time to explore the sights of Boston?

Rodeway Inn – Boston Logan Airport

The Rodeway Inn is well located near the airport and a short taxi ride from Boston Flynn cruiseport. The hotel offers one room for up to four guests plus up to 8 days of parking while you’re away. Rooms are comfortably furnished with one king or two queen beds and they include free coffee and Wi-Fi. This deal is available when you book online through ParkSleepFly.

Location: 309 American Legion Hwy, Revere

309 American Legion Hwy, Revere Cost of package: $207

Distance from port: 8 miles

8 miles Shuttle: No

Comfort Inn Boston

This mid-range Comfort Inn offers a great deal when you stay, Park and Cruise. In addition to a well-appointed room, the package includes a continental breakfast, up to 7 days of parking, and a free shuttle to and from Boston cruise port. This package represents great value for money and is available to book online through ParkSleepFly. The hotel also has three on-site restaurants and a candy shop too!

Location: 900 Morrissey Blvd, Boston

900 Morrissey Blvd, Boston Cost of package: $299

Distance from port: 5.5 miles

5.5 miles Shuttle: Yes – Free

Cruise Parking for Disabled Passengers

There is no designated parking for Disabled passengers at Flynn Cruiseport Boston. However, you can use the drop-off point to transport cruisers with disabilities to the ship. Alternatively, use the official D3 cruise parking lot and the free shuttle provided.

Cruise Parking for RVs and Oversize Vehicles

If you need cruise parking for an SUV or larger vehicle, you should use Massport Lot D3 on Summer Street. Oversize vehicles are over 181 inches in length or more than 70 inches (5’10”) in height. Pick-ups, minivans, trucks, crossovers and SUVs generally fall into this category.

Cruise parking for oversize vehicles must be booked online ahead of time through Parking.com. Click the option to “Select Vehicle size” then select your cruise ship and duration of the cruise to reserve your space. The price will automatically be calculated.

The price of Boston cruise port parking at this location includes a free courtesy shuttle to and from Flynn cruiseport terminal.

FAQs