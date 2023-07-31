26 IDEAL Hotels Near Boston Cruise Port

If you’re booking a cruise from Boston, chances are you’ll need to stay at one of the hotels near Boston cruise port. Also known as Flynn Cruiseport, it serves the entire northeast area of the USA, including New England and over the border in southeast Canada.

Hotels Near Boston Cruise Port

Located in the Seaport district of Boston Harbor, hotels in Downtown Boston are just three miles from the cruise port. There are also several hotels near the cruise port that are located at Boston Logan (BOS) International Airport. These hotels are ideal for cruisers as they are just a 10-minute ride away. Many airport hotels offer shuttle buses to the cruise terminal. How convenient is that!

Other hotels near Boston cruise port offer helpful services for cruisers, such as free cruise parking as part of a Stay and Park package. If you plan to drive to Boston for your cruise departure, these packages could save you money compared to the cost of cruise parking for a week or more.

Experienced cruisers know that it’s always a good idea to arrive at your cruise departure point the day before your cruise departs.

Intercontinental Hotel in Boston (Photo Credit: 2p2play / Shutterstock)

This allows time for any unforeseeable problems, such as airport delays, flight cancellations and vehicle breakdowns, to be resolved. It avoids unnecessary stress or, worse still, missing your cruise departure.

Booking a hotel that’s convenient to the cruise port allows you to arrive safely, sleep well and enjoy a leisurely breakfast before heading out to the cruise terminal by shuttle, taxi or even on foot!

You can also extend your cruise vacation by booking a hotel near Boston cruise port for a post-cruise stay. There are so many things to see and do in this scenic area of Massachusetts, so why not make the most of your visit?

We’ve rounded up all the best hotels in Boston near the cruise port. We’ve listed hotels with shuttle buses, luxury hotels, budget hotels and plenty of accommodation close to Boston cruise terminal. Prices can be compared with the $ to $$$ rating.

Now the hard work and research is done, check out our recommended hotels near Boston cruise port and book the one that’s best suited to your needs. Then relax and look forward to your cruise, knowing that everything is taken care of.

Hotels Within Walking Distance of Boston Cruise Port

Boston, MA is one of the few places where you can stay at a hotel within walking distance of the cruise terminal. Check out these hotels that are less than a mile away.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Seaport District

Homewood Suites by Hilton is ideal for cruisers as it is located right on the waterfront and just a 5-minute stroll to the Flynn Cruise Terminal. It’s located on the corner of Summer St and Drydock Ave so it doesn’t get much more convenient than that!

This mid-range Travelers’ Choice hotel is all-suite so you get a spacious air-conditioned room with a sitting area and free WiFi. All guest rooms include a kitchenette with refrigerator, coffee maker, toaster, sink and cooktop. The hotel also provides a free hot breakfast. Many suites have views across the waterfront. There’s a heated indoor pool and fitness center for those who want to burn off those cruise calories and there’s plenty to see and do nearby.

Distance from cruise port: 0.2 miles

Address: 670 Summer St, Boston

Price: $$

Hampton Inn Boston Seaport District

Relax in a comfortable modern room at the Hampton Inn Boston Seaport District and enjoy this high-rise hotel’s amazing waterfront/harbor views. It shares the building with Homewood Suites and is an easy 5-minute walk from the hotel to the Boston Cruise Terminal.

Features include blackout curtains, cable or satellite TV, a laptop safe, a hairdryer, iron, and more. This two-star hotel also offers a free hot breakfast and complimentary WiFi, as well as access to the heated indoor pool and fitness center.

Distance from cruise port: 0.2 miles

Address: 670 Summer St, Boston

Price: $$

Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel

The four-star Renaissance Hotel is an excellent place to stay in the Seaport District. Comfortable rooms and amenities include valet parking, a heated pool, a sauna, a fitness room, a restaurant, and a bar. Guests are pampered with bathrobes, a tea/coffee maker, a refrigerator, a satellite TV, and a seating area with a sofa bed. This hotel near Boston cruise port is ideal for families.

Distance from cruise port: 0.6 miles

Address: 606 Congress St

Price: $$$

Hyatt Place, Boston Seaport

Hyatt Place, Boston Seaport provides a luxurious ambiance and excellent amenities, but this quality brand hotel near Boston cruise port is also very affordable. Rooms are beautifully furnished and include free internet access, a mini fridge, digital key access and check-in, in-room Chromecast, and all the latest technology. There’s an onsite restaurant, free breakfast, a fitness center, and a laundry.

Just minutes from the bustling harbor and boat trips, this hotel is the perfect base for exploring the waterfront. If you’re staying in Boston for a few days post-cruise, it’s also convenient for visiting Boston Public Garden, touring the Harpoon Brewery or attending a concert at the iconic Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion nearby. It’s a 9-minute walk from the hotel to the Boston cruise port or a short taxi ride.

Distance from cruise port: 0.4 miles

Address: 295 Northern Ave,Boston

Price: $$

Cheap Hotels Near Boston Cruise Port

These are the cheapest options that passengers can choose when staying in Boston before or after their vacation at sea.

Photo Credit: Anita Denunzio / Shutterstock.com

Copley House

Copley House is a budget-friendly two-star hotel located in Back Bay, Boston. Guests stay in spacious studios with cable TV, WiFi, and use of a fully equipped kitchen. There are four floors of accommodation but no elevator. On-site parking is available for $30 a night.

Distance from cruise port: 2.9 miles

Address:239 West Newton St

Price: $

Oasis Guest House

Clean and comfortable, Oasis Guest House accommodation is nicely presented and well located close to Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox. Guests can relax on outdoor terraces. Some rooms have ensuite bathrooms while others share, so check when booking. Parking is available, and a continental breakfast is included.

Distance from cruise port: 3.2 miles

Address: 22 Edgerly Rd, Fenway Kenmore

Price: $

Found Hotel, Boston Common

Tucked away in the Theater District, this boutique Boston cruise hotel is truly unique. Operating since 1877, Found Hotel is ideal for a budget stay in a prime location. Well-maintained, individually designed rooms include a desk. There’s a coffee machine and bottled water in the lobby.

Distance from cruise port: 2.1 miles

Address: 78 Charles St

Price: $

Staybridge Suites

Located in Revere, Staybridge Suites IHG Hotel offers spacious suite accommodation a short taxi ride from Boston cruise port. The modern purpose-built hotel has a fitness center, swimming pool, lounge and bar. Air-conditioned rooms include tea/coffee and free WiFi. The hotel also offers a free shuttle to and from the airport.

Distance from cruise port: 9.1 miles

Address: 245 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere

Price: $

Farrington Inn

The two-star Farrington Inn is a traditional guest house close to Packards Corner T metro station. Spacious guest rooms include TV and shared bathrooms. There’s private parking and lots of restaurants nearby.

Distance from cruise port: 5.5 miles

Address: 23 Farrington Ave

Price: $

Luxury Hotels Near Boston Cruise Port

For those cruise passengers willing to splash the cash a bit more, there are also some luxury options to enjoy while spending some time in the city.

Boston Skyline

Omni Hotel

The luxury Omni is a four-star hotel near the Boston cruise terminal. Relax in plush air-conditioned rooms with private parking, a fitness center, free WiFi, and an outdoor pool. The hotel has an in-house hot tub, hairdressers, and a business center, just 0.6 miles from the airport.

Distance from cruise port: 0.6 miles

Address: 450 Summer St

Price: $$$

The Envoy Hotel

The Envoy is a contemporary hotel in Boston near the cruise port and waterfront. Lavishly appointed with a chandeliered bar, rooms are sophisticated and light with floor-to-ceiling windows. Make use of the rooftop bar, restaurant and 24-hour gym.

Distance from cruise port: 1.2 miles

Address: 70 Sleeper St

Price: $$$

Westin Boston

The four-star Westin hotel is right on the waterfront and a short taxi ride from Boston cruise port. The hotel has a swimming pool and a vertical garden highlight. Comfortable rooms include a flat-screen TV, Starbucks coffee maker, and bathrobe. There’s a renowned restaurant, an Irish bar, and an outdoor patio.

Distance from cruise port: 0.7 miles

Address: 425 Summer St

Price: $$$

Residence Inn Downtown by Marriott

Located in an historic building in Boston city center, the Residence Inn has spacious rooms with a full kitchen, flatscreen TV and sofa bed as well as a double bed. Bright decor and tall windows provide an amazing ambience. Rooms include free WiFi, a hot breakfast and fitness center.

Distance from cruise port: 1.1 miles

Address: 370 Congress St, Boston

Price: $$$

The Eliot Hotel

In the heart of Downtown Boston, The Eliot Hotel is a charming boutique hotel near the cruise port and terminal. It offers a taste of Paris in the heart of historic Boston. Beautifully furnished rooms offer city views along with tea/coffee makers, a sofa bed and bathrobes. Valet parking and an upscale bar enhance the experience.

Distance from cruise port: 3.2 miles

Address: 370 Commonwealth Ave, Back Bay

Price: $$$

Hotels Near Boston Cruise Port with Shuttle

Some hotels near Boston cruise port offer a shuttle service for overnight guests. They may be complimentary or charge a small fee for the service.

Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock

Double Tree by Hilton – Downtown

Located in the heart of Boston’s vibrant Theater District, the Double Tree by Hilton Downtown welcomes guests with a warm chocolate chip cookie and complimentary Starbucks drink. Once a prestigious High School, this hotel offers a historic ambience in a landmark building. Generously sized guest rooms boast minimalist furnishings, large picture windows and high ceilings.

Cruisers can book a free shuttle transfer to Boston Black Falcon cruise terminal, making this a great choice. For those wanting to explore Boston, this is a well located hotel is close to Boston cruise port and Chinatown. The subway T stop is right at the hotel entrance.

Distance from cruise port: 2.0 miles

Address: 821 Washington St, Boston

Price: $$

Holiday Inn Express, Boston

Holiday Inn Express is an IHP hotel with modern rooms and a high approval rate from past guests. Minutes from Downtown Boston, this three star hotel offers a free shuttle service to the airport and cruise port – perfect for cruisers flying into Boston Logan Airport.

Rooms have flatscreen TV, WiFi and complimentary bottled water. There’s a fitness center and business center services. The hotel has private parking on-site and Stay and Cruise packages are available.

Distance from cruise port: 2.2 miles

Address: 69 Boston St

Price: $$

Hotels Near Boston Cruise Port with Cruise Parking

For those cruise passengers that are heading to Boston via a vehicle, there are even hotels that offer parking options while on the cruise.

Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock

Rodeway Inn – Boston Airport

The Rodeway Inn is located near Boston International Airport. Ideal for cruisers, it offers free parking and shuttle transport to the cruise terminal as part of its Park-Sleep-Fly package. The hotel has just 32 no-frills rooms with TV, coffee maker and free WiFi but no onsite amenities. However, it’s close to the USS Constitution Museum and the Massachusetts State House attractions.

Distance from cruise port: 7.8 miles

Address: 309 American Legion Hwy, Revere

Price: $

Four Points Sheraton Boston Logan Airport

Handy for cruisers, the Four Points Sheraton is an affordably priced hotel within easy reach of Boston cruise port. It has free parking and a shuttle as part of their Stay and Cruise package plus a fitness center, WiFi and pool.

Distance from cruise port: 8.9 miles

Address: 407 Squire Rd, Revere

Price: $$$

Hilton Garden Inn

Close to Boston Logan International Airport, the Hilton Garden Inn is ideal for those wanting an all-inclusive Stay and Cruise package. Rooms are upscale and include cruise parking, breakfast and a shuttle to and from the Black Falcon Boston Cruise Terminal.

Distance from cruise port: 5.2 miles

Address: 100 Boardman St

Price: $$$

Aloft Boston Seaport

Aloft Hotel offers pet-friendly accommodation with free WiFi, fitness center, saltwater pool and private parking for cruisers by arrangement. This stylish hotel is close to Boston cruise port, the Convention Center and Back Bay. It has live entertainment at the bar.

Distance from cruise port: 0.8 miles

Address: 401 D St #403, Boston

Price: $$

More Hotels Near Boston Cruise Terminal

We’ve got even more options when it comes to staying in a hotel near the port before or after a cruise vacation.

Harborside Inn

The Harborside Inn is a laid back hotel in Boston’s Financial District next to the Aquarium and metro station. Modern rooms have a 55” TV with HBO and a DVD player with free movie library. Some rooms overlook the sky-lit atrium and courtyard. There’s a lounge and business center but no parking onsite.

Distance from cruise port:1.7 miles

Address: 185 State St

Price: $$

Yotel

Yotel Boston offers accommodation a short taxi ride from Boston cruise port. From its Seaport District location, enjoy superb views from the rooftop terrace before dining in the restaurant. Quiet comfortable rooms are designed with chic modern furnishings but there’s no tea/coffee facilities.

Distance from cruise port: 1.1 miles

Address: 65 Seaport Blvd

Price: $$

Boston Park Plaza

Located in Boston’s Theater District, Boston Park Plaza offers luxurious public and guest rooms in a central location for entertainment and nightlife. Just 350m from Boston Common, it has comfortable rooms with a bed, seating area and flatscreen TV with streaming capabilities.

Distance from cruise port: 2.2 miles

Address: 50 Park Plaza, Boston

Price: $$

Hotel Commonwealth

The Hotel Commonwealth goes above and beyond to welcome guests for luxurious pampering. Guest suites are spacious and beautifully furnished with space for relaxing and sleeping. Complimentary coffee, snacks and a high-end restaurant onsite.

Distance from cruise port: 3.6 miles

Address: 500 Commonwealth Ave, Fenway Kenmore

Price: $$$

Intercontinental Hotel

Just 1km from Boston Common, the InterContinental Hotel is a modern, high-rise hotel with beautifully furnished rooms and superb service. Enjoy stunning city views from the comfy bed. Indoor pool, garden, restaurant, and spa.

Distance from cruise port: 1.4 miles

Address: 510 Atlantic Ave

Price: $$$

The Revolution Hotel

Close to Boston Common, the Revolution Hotel is a modern well appointed 3-star hotel with air-conditioning, a gym and restaurant. Close to the metro station and Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Breakfast is available before you leave for the cruise port.

Distance from cruise port: 2.7 miles

Address: 40 Berkeley St

Price: $$

We hope you’ve found your perfect hotel near Boston cruise port and have an amazing trip!

FAQs