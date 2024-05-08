Boston Begins What Will Be a Record-Breaking Cruise Season

The Massachusetts Port Authority, along with local officials and community leaders, has celebrated the official beginning of the 2024 cruise season from Flynn Cruiseport Boston. This year promises to be a record-breaking year for the popular northeastern homeport, with eight ships homeporting and a wide variety of sailings offered to appeal to many different cruise guests.

Flynn Cruiseport Boston is scheduled to host 169 visits from 25 cruise lines through November, up 15% from the 149 visits in 2023. This includes 79 homeport departures and 90 port of call visits that will bring tourists to the Boston region for outstanding visits.

“We are excited to kick off the start of the 2024 cruise season at Flynn Cruiseport Boston,” said Joseph Morris, Massport Port Director. “We are proud the growth we’ve seen in our cruise operations over the last few years, and we couldn’t do it without our cruise partners.”

Cruise Ships Docked in Boston (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia)

Cruise lines are always investigating new offerings that will deliver culturally diverse experiences and new destinations to eager travelers, and the rich history and culture of Boston is an exciting fit. From Revolutionary War history to outstanding maritime traditions to fantastic sports and more, visitors can enjoy a wide range of sites and activities in the unique cosmopolitan destination.

My favorite? Don’t miss the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, located less than two miles from the cruise terminal, though my husband would recommend the tour of Fenway Park, the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.

“Boston is an exceptional city that our guests enjoy sailing from, and it plays a critical role to our long-term presence on the east coast,” said Juan Kuryla, Senior Vice President of Port Development and Construction of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“While we are excited to celebrate Norwegian Gem’s return for another season, we are equally eager to continue to explore opportunities with Massport to enhance the current facility to allow larger ships and more guests to cruise from Boston.”

Every sailing helps support Boston’s economy and the economic health of the broader region. Not only are tourist attractions impacted, but retailers, restaurants, hotels, transportation, and other economic sectors all benefit from the cruise industry.

“Boston is the preeminent cruise port for New England and plays a very important role in our tourism economy. It supports thousands of jobs and serves as an economic engine for the Commonwealth. We look forward to welcoming cruise passengers to Boston and New England so they can explore all this region has to offer,” said Morris.

Flynn Cruiseport Boston supports nearly 2,200 jobs either directly or indirectly, and generates $135.5 million in local economic impact annually, as well as $40 million in tax revenue, according to the 2018 Martin Economic Impact Report.

“The cruise industry is a vital part of the overall visitor economy in Boston, and working with our partners at Flynn Cruiseport over the past several years we have really elevated Boston as a port and destination,” said Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston.

Sailing From Boston

Eight cruise ships from six cruise lines are homeporting from Flynn Cruiseport Boston in 2024. Norwegian Gem has already begun her season offering Bermuda and Maine itineraries, and will also offer Canada and New England sailings in the fall, when colorful foliage is a highlight attraction.

Holland America Line’s Volendam will begin homeporting from Boston on May 11 with one-way cruises of different lengths between Boston and Montreal, with some other special itineraries on her agenda. Of special note is the ship’s July 27 departure, a 24-night roundtrip Canada, New England, and Iceland itinerary.

Celebrity Cruises Ship in Boston (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia)

Two ships will begin homeporting from Boston in July in preparation for the fall season. Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess will set sail from Boston beginning July 14 with Canada and New England itineraries, with a special Greenland cruise leaving August 11. Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam will follow less than a week later with her first departure on July 20 for a series of Canada and New England sailings.

Celebrity Eclipse will begin a short season from Boston on August 28, followed quickly by Norwegian Jade on August 29. Both ships will be offering week-long Canada and New England itineraries to top ports in the region.

Royal Caribbean International’s Jewel of the Seas will offer seven sailings from Boston beginning with a 15-night Greenland cruise departing September 7, followed by 7-night sailings during the peak autumn season.

Finally, Oceania Cruises’ Nautica is the last ship to begin a season from Boston on September 11 with just a few departures including two Bermuda sailings and options between Boston and Montreal.

Have you ever sailed from Boston? Share your tips and tricks on the Cruise Hive boards!