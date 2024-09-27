Audition Call Reveals New Show Will Debut on Star of the Seas

Cruise enthusiasts eagerly awaiting more details about Royal Caribbean’s latest new-build, Star of the Seas, got a hint of what is planned for the ship’s entertainment stage when she debuts in August 2025.

By way of an audition notice to prospective performers, the cruise line has revealed it is holding auditions in London for the show “Back to the Future: The Musical,” slated to be staged on the 5,600-guest Star of the Seas.

The ship is the second Icon-class ship for Royal Caribbean, following the launch in January 2024 of Icon of the Seas, the biggest cruise ship sailing today.

The audition notice for principal singers and actors, and ensemble groups appears on the Facebook page and website of Royal Caribbean Productions. It calls for auditions to be held between October 7 and 11, 2024, at the Pineapple Studios in London.

The hit movie “Back to the Future” debuted in 1985 and made actor Michael J. Fox an international celebrity as he time traveled in a DeLorean car. Two sequels were made, and they were also wildly popular films.

Royal Caribbean’s audition call is for invited appointments as well as open calls. The cast will consist of singers and actors able to perform pop and rock tunes, and comedy. Dancers are included in the audition call, too, and prospective candidates must have advanced capabilities in a range of dance styles.

The audition call indicates that the new show will be performed three to four times each week on Star of the Seas. It also implies there will be a second original production that “Back to the Future” actors will perform in as well, although no details are provided yet.



“All performers hired for BACK TO THE FUTURE (3-4 performances weekly) will also perform in an original Royal Caribbean Signature Production onboard the STAR of the Seas (3-4 performances weekly),” the Royal Caribbean Entertainment statement said.

Original stage productions are offered on some cruise ships operated by the major lines. Icon of the Seas features “The Wizard of Oz” musical, for example, while other ships in the fleet present “Cats,” “Mama Mia,” and “Grease,” among others. Norwegian Cruise Line stages “Beetlejuice,” and “The Donna Summer Musical.”

The 248,663-gross ton Star of the Seas is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and is slightly smaller than the 250,800-gross ton Icon of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean revealed earlier that the ship will be based at Port Canaveral when she debuts. Her first sailing from the central Florida port is scheduled for August 31, 2025.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas

It will be a 7-day Western Caribbean voyage calling at Perfect Day at Coco Cay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas; Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan Island, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Royal Caribbean announced in February 2024 that the ship’s introduction would be delayed. Star of the Seas was originally set to launch on August 17, 2024, and her inaugural cruise was cancelled. It was to have been a 7-day Eastern Caribbean sailing.

Star of the Seas to Feature 8 Neighborhoods

While Royal Caribbean has not officially revealed entertainment details for Star of the Seas, it has described many other venues, amenities, and services that guests will experience once the ship enters service.

Read Also: Royal Caribbean Amenities You Should Pre-Book

Star of the Seas will feature eight themed areas, or neighborhoods, including Central Park and Royal Promenade, poplar zones that debuted with Oasis-class ships, plus Thrill Island, where guests can enjoy the largest waterpark at sea, called Category 6.

Chill Island, by contrast, will be a three-deck space with multiple pools, music, and food venues. Another neighborhood, Surfside, is geared to young families, and for a more quiet atmosphere, the ship will offer Hideaway, featuring a beach club atmosphere and infinity pool.

AquaDome will be the location for aquatic performances, and dining and drink options.