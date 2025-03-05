Norwegian Cruise Line Begins Rolling Out 4 New Musical Shows

Four new musical productions are debuting across nine ships in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, offering high-energy song and dance shows designed to appeal to multiple generations of cruisers.

Each of the four — “Red, White, & British,” “Bring Back the 90s,” “ICONS: The Bands,” and “Ignite the Night,” highlights a genre or timeframe that is sure to please guests of varying ages.

Two of the original productions already are being performed on some Norwegian Cruise Line ships, while the other two will soon be unveiled.

Initially, the productions will be presented aboard Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Joy, and Norwegian Prima, and then will be introduced over time across the full 19-ship fleet.

Themes for each of the shows were created based on guest feedback and other consumer insights, the cruise line explained in its March 5, 2025 announcement introducing the new performances.

Said Bryan A. White, vice president of entertainment production for Norwegian Cruise Line: “We’re excited to further enhance our guests’ cruising experience by introducing even more exclusive original productions and offering a wider range of entertainment options across our fleet.”

He added, “These innovative shows, exclusively available onboard our ships, reflect our commitment to delivering unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experiences that elevate every aspect of our guests’ journey with NCL.”

The productions offer a combination of visual effects along with old and new favorites that cruisers will recognize.

Here’s What Each New Production Will Offer Guests

Two of the shows already in production onboard Norwegian ships are “Bring Back the 90s” and “Ignite the Night.”

“Bring Back the 90s” debuted aboard Norwegian Getaway’s March 2, 2025 cruise to the Caribbean from New Orleans. It features a series of vignettes that celebrate the fashion, pop culture, and music of the decade, with music by Alanis Morissette, Salt-N-Pepa, and Destiny’s Child, among others.

Read Also: Norwegian Cruise Line vs. Royal Caribbean: The Differences

The show, described as an Alice in Wonderland-style journey, combines music and dance with multimedia elements from the popular DJs The Hood Internet. In addition to Norwegian Getaway, the show will be introduced onboard Norwegian Joy on the ship’s July 7, 2025 cruise to Alaska from Seattle.

“Ignite the Night” made its debut on Norwegian Jewel’s March 2, 2025 Caribbean voyage from Tampa. Choreographed by Britt Stewart, a “Dancing With the Stars” celebrity, the new production is a blend of TV’s top award shows and Hollywood-style red carpet events.

The dance performance will be added to the entertainment line-up on Norwegian Gem, starting with her September 5, 2025 Canada/New England cruise from Quebec City.

Soon to open onboard Norwegian Cruise Line ships are “Red, White, & British” and “ICONS: The Bands.”

NCL’s Bring Back the 90s

“Red, White, & British” will launch on Norwegian Breakaway’s March 14, 2025 sailing, a 14-night cruise from Southampton to Barcelona. The production showcases Britain’s iconic artists such as Queen and David Bowie, and other leading musicians and bands.

Following its debut, the show will also be featured on Norwegian Epic’s May 14, 2025 Greek Islands itinerary and then on Norwegian Prima’s August 24, 2025 Northern Europe cruise.

“ICONS: The Bands,” to be introduced on Norwegian Encore’s March 30, 2025 Panama Canal cruise from PortMiami, will be a performance dedicated to the world’s legendary bands and singers. The show will also feature the nine-person cast of Norwegian’s popular “Choir of Man” show.

The production will be an entertainment choice aboard Norwegian Escape’s May 25, 2025 Caribbean voyage, also from PortMiami.

In addition to the four new original productions, guests on Norwegian Cruise Line ships will enjoy a musical program called “Mini Moments of More,” a musical pop-up series that will entertain using flash mob performances in venues across the ships’ public spaces.