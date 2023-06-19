Norwegian Cruise Line Closing Multiple Production Shows

Norwegian Cruise Line has informed members of its live entertainment staff that seven production shows currently being performed on nine vessels in the fleet will be closed in the next few months.

This follows previously announced entertainment cutbacks, and it is yet unknown what new shows may replace those being cancelled.

Seven Production Shows to Be Closed

A wide range of main lounge productions shows currently performed aboard Norwegian Cruise Line ships will take their final bows in the coming months.

The news was shared with entertainment staff, and while it is startling that so many shows are closing, the last performances for each are some months away.

Norwegian Joy Show

This does give guests who wish to see the popular shows time to plan a cruise to see their favorites again, or to enjoy different options before they end. The shows to be cancelled are as follows:

Swing – Norwegian Gem (ending July 7, 2023)

World Beat – Norwegian Spirit (ending August 16, 2023); Norwegian Sun (ending October 11, 2023)

Velvet – Norwegian Jewel (ending September 25, 2023)

What the World Needs Now – Norwegian Star (ending October 11, 2023)

Footloose – Norwegian Joy (ending October 28, 2023)

Showdown – Norwegian Dawn (ending November 4, 2023)

Six – Norwegian Breakaway (ending January 26, 2024); Norwegian Bliss (ending February 24, 2024)

Many of these shows have already been removed from Norwegian Cruise Line’s website, though Six remains advertised as the award-winning “cultural phenomenon musical sweeping the stages” that highlights the six wives of Henry VIII telling their stories through musical talent with a 21st-century girl power vibe.

Earlier this year, Kinky Boots was also closed, which had been performed aboard Norwegian Encore until January 15, 2023.

At this time, while the cruise line does indicate new options are in development, no new shows have been announced for the vessels losing their top production entertainment.

Why Are So Many Shows Ending?

No explanation has been given about why the popular shows – which often require reservations, particularly on the larger vessels – are being closed, but there could be several reasons.

Because many of these shows are fully licensed productions, the licensing fees could be extreme, and the cruise line may be choosing to develop its own alternative shows without the need for extra fees. It is also possible that the production companies that distribute the shows are choosing not to renew licensure with the cruise line.

New shows may also use smaller casts, which could help with the bottom line costs of producing the entertainment options at a time when all major cruise lines are still working to recover from massive debt incurred during the 15-month industry-wide shutdown.

New production shows may make use of unique entertainment options, such as acrobats, contortionists, jugglers, magicians, and other skills beyond singing and dancing, or they may integrate more technology such as lasers, drones, water effects, holograms, and more to create a spectacular experience even with a smaller cast.

It is also possible that the shows have simply run their course, and the cruise line is looking to refresh entertainment options to give returning guests new and exciting shows to enjoy, and new, high-energy options to attract more first-time cruisers who may not be as interested in Broadway or West End productions.

Remaining Shows

Several great productions are still in use across the Norwegian fleet, including The Choir of Man performed exclusively aboard Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Escape, as well as the new Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Norwegian Prima.

Legends in Concert remains aboard Norwegian Pearl, and Burn the Floor is now playing on three ships – Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Getaway, and Norwegian Epic.

Each ship also hosts a variety of other live entertainment and music options, such as the interactive shows at Syd Norman’s Pour House and the dueling, sing-a-long fun of Howl at the Moon. The Cavern Club features a Beatles cover band, and every ship has a variety of comedians, deck parties, game shows, and other entertainment options.