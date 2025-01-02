Norwegian Cruise Line Taps Actor as Brand Ambassador

American actor Eric Stonestreet is Norwegian Cruise Line’s new brand ambassador, a title he can add to his growing affiliation with the line after being chosen a few months ago to serve as godfather to new-build Norwegian Aqua.

As a brand ambassador, Stonestreet, who is best known for his role as Cameron Tucker in the hit TV show “Modern Family,” will be the face of the line’s new “Experience More” ad campaign.

The new ad blitz is tied to Norwegian Cruise Line’s “More At Sea” premium package, which was announced in October 2024 and took effect on cruises departing on and after January 1, 2025.

The new package replaced the line’s former premium plan, called “Free At Sea,” and added several benefits such as unlimited open bar, expanded specialty dining offerings, more Wi-Fi minutes, and other perks.

The Emmy Award-winning Stonestreet will be featured in the ad campaign and related promotions currently launching on TV and digital platforms across the US and Canada.

“As the face of our new Experience More Ad Campaign, we are excited for [Eric] to bring his relatability, authenticity and genuine charm as he spotlights how guests can experience more with NCL and have their very best vacation with us,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

The cruise line’s new 15- and 30-second ads are designed to point out the flexible nature of Norwegian’s vacation-at-sea product while highlighting the excitement of activities such as onboard racetracks, the relaxation aspect of the line’s Mandara Spa experience, and the wide range of global destinations its itineraries offer, among other aspects.

“Over the past few months, the NCL team has welcomed my family and I with open arms, showing us firsthand the big-hearted hospitality and guest service that NCL is known for, along with the amenities and offerings that cater to every type of traveler,” said Eric Stonestreet.

The actor is poised to become a major influencer for the line but is not expected to be like the Carnival Cruise Line’s popular brand ambassador, John Heald, who is more directly connected to the line and answers questions daily from cruisers.

“Eric shares our love of travel and a genuine desire to bring happiness to people everywhere, which translates naturally into the new campaign creative and into his role as brand ambassador,” said Adam Malone, chief marketing officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line Brand Ambassador, Eric Stonestreet

Read Also: Who Owns Norwegian Cruise Line?

Stonestreet who also has appeared in movies, including “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Identity Thief,” is a newbie cruiser slated to sail with Norwegian Cruise Line to Alaska in summer 2025.

Actor to Christen First Prima Plus-Class Ship

Eric Stonestreet was selected to serve as godfather of Norwegian Aqua, the first vessel in the line’s new Prima Plus class, in November 2024. At the time, Norwegian Cruise Line revealed it had chosen the actor for his “authenticity, wit, charm and genuine desire to bring happiness to the masses.”

The 156,300-gross ton ship is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. The naming ceremony is set for April 13, 2025 at PortMiami.

The 3,600-guest Norwegian Aqua will be based at Port Canaveral and operate 7-night cruises to destinations including Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

In August 2025, the ship will sail a short series of Bermuda voyages from New York before repositioning to PortMiami through April 2026. From Miami, the ship will sail 5- and 7-night Caribbean cruises.