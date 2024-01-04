Royal Caribbean Partners With World’s Largest Live Music Event

Royal Caribbean International has become an official partner of the Eurovision Song Contest for 2024 and 2025, helping bring to life vibrant musicians and amazing entertainment right at the start of the cruise line’s next two European sailing seasons. Both the contest and the cruises will be memorable experiences for guests, blending culture and music globally for outstanding entertainment.

Royal Caribbean and Eurovision

Music is an amazing part of any cruise vacation, from a wide range of live musicians performing onboard to energetic DJ parties to outstanding musical numbers in theater production shows.

Royal Caribbean is now taking music to the next level by becoming an Official Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest, an iconic, annual event that first debuted in 1956 and has grown more popular every year.

Eurovision is the longest-running international televised music competition, according to Guinness World Records, and is one of the most watched non-sporting events. The event is organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and in 2023, reached more than 170 million viewers. Over the years, more than 50 countries have joined the competition.

“As two world-renowned brands that are known for delivering memorable moments to millions across the globe, the combination of Royal Caribbean International and Eurovision Song Contest makes the ultimate partnership that will bring to life the very best of world-class live entertainment and a fusion of cultures from all over,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Royal Caribbean International.

“With more than 60 historic years of the Eurovision Song Contest, we’re proud to partner with an iconic brand that has a global audience, which only continues to grow with the popularity of an event that has become a cultural moment for so many around the world.”

With Royal Caribbean partnering with the contest for both 2024 and 2025, this puts the cruise line in a prime position for marketing visibility and showcasing European sailings each summer.

In 2024, for example, six Royal Caribbean ships will offer a variety of European itineraries, offering departures from eight homeports. In 2025, the cruise line is offering even more options, with European sailings ranging from 2-12 nights to suit any traveler’s vacation plans.

Uniting Cultures

The contest is renowned for the diversity of its musicians and musical styles, and is an entertaining way for music fans to discover new genres, uncover hidden artists, and enjoy an immense array of musical talent.

“The Eurovision Song Contest and Royal Caribbean share a passion for creating unforgettable experiences that unite people from all around the world,” said Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor for the Eurovision Song Contest. “We look forward to making new memories for our fans and guests alike and can’t wait to set sail together on this new adventure!”

Eurovision Song Contest (Photo Credit: Ben Houdijk)

This blends well with Royal Caribbean’s own diversity, offering live music and entertainment on four unique types of presentations on different ships in the fleet – classic theater productions, as well as air, ice, and water shows, depending on each vessel’s facilities.

So popular are Royal Caribbean’s shows that on larger ships, guests must reserve seats for various performances, due to capacity limitations in various theaters. Shows are often filled to capacity, but standby lines do accommodate passengers without reservations if seats remain available close to showtime.

On longer sailings, multiple performances of the same show are often planned in order to give more guests the opportunity to see the incredible work of the amazing singers, dancers, acrobats, contortionists, aerialists, musicians, soloists, and other performers.

With great sailings in Europe for the next two years and a partnership with such a fabulous contest, Royal Caribbean is certainly upping its music game for everyone to enjoy.