11 Carnival Ships Will Take Part in a Series of Birthday Meetups

It’s never too early to begin planning for a big birthday celebration, especially when you need to coordinate with a fleet of ships to make the party the biggest one yet.

Carnival Cruise Line is just getting started in planning what will be a huge celebration at sea to mark its 55th anniversary in 2027. And part of the fun will be the gathering 11 of its ships to meet at sea on three different occasions near the company’s private destinations.

The cruise line, which launched its very first voyage from PortMiami in 1972, will, of course, include cruises from Miami, as well as from its homeports in Mobile, Alabama; Jacksonville, Tampa, and Port Canaveral, Florida; Galveston, Texas; and Baltimore.

Voyages will take place on Carnival Spirit, Carnival Elation, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Pride, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Vista, Carnival Glory, and two special journeys aboard Carnival Legend.

“In the spirit of creating fun vacation memories with family and friends, the unique birthday meetings will bring ships and their guests together,” said Carnival Cruise Line in its December 17, 2024, announcement.

As part of the celebrations, guests aboard the participating vessels will have the opportunity to enjoy various itineraries exploring the Bahamas and the Caribbean, with cruises ranging from short 3-day escapes to extensive 8-day adventures.

The three meetups will take place near Carnival Corporation’s private destinations, including a March 10 gathering near the newly renamed RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay and March 9 and March 13 celebrations near the soon-to-debut Celebration Key.

Guests aboard the ships will enjoy special Lido deck celebrations, birthday-themed cocktails, special birthday cakes at ship restaurants, a lavish dessert buffet, and party games and trivia.

Details of Ship Meetups

The first meetup event is scheduled for March 9, 2027, near Celebration Key, which will open in the Bahamas in July 2025, and will involve four Carnival Cruise Line ships.

This lineup includes Carnival Spirit, which will embark on an 8-day journey from Mobile starting March 6; Carnival Elation, departing Jacksonville on a 5-day cruise on the same day; Carnival Legend, beginning a 6-day voyage from Tampa on March 7; and Carnival Freedom, which will set sail on a 5-day cruise from Port Canaveral on March 8.

A second meetup will also take place the following day, March 10, 2027, near RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay, also in the Bahamas.

This event features Carnival Jubilee, setting off on an 8-day voyage from Galveston on March 6; Carnival Legend, again from Tampa on March 7; and Carnival Pride, which will start a 7-day cruise from Baltimore on the same day.

Carnival Cruise Line 55th Birthday Meetups

The final gathering will take place on March 13, 2027, near Celebration Key with five ships.

From Miami, Carnival Celebration will depart on a 7-day cruise on March 7, Carnival Sunrise will embark on a 4-day journey on March 11, and Carnival Conquest will begin a 3-day adventure on March 12.

From Port Canaveral, Carnival Vista and Carnival Glory will depart on an 8-day and 3-day cruise, respectively, starting on March 6 and March 12.

Ports of call for the various voyages include a stop at Carnival Corporation’s Princess Cays on 4-day voyages from Miami, and visits to ports in the Dominican Republic, Aruba, and the Bahamas during longer Caribbean itineraries.

While the meetups will celebrate Carnival Cruise Line’s past 55 years, they will also signal the start of a new phase of growth, with the cruise line introducing a new Excel-class ship in 2027 and four more new vessels by 2033.