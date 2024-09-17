Carnival Announces New Itinerary Options From U.S. Ports

The “fun” is scheduled to continue in 2026 and 2027 as Carnival Cruise Line rolls out its lineup of new sailings departing from both the East and West Coasts of the U.S.

The expanded 2026-27 itineraries, revealed on September 17, 2024, and available for bookings, will set off from major homeports like PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and, for the first time, San Francisco.

Guests traveling from Northern California will get to journey to Alaska directly aboard the 2,826-passenger, 92,720-gross-ton Carnival Luminosa for its inaugural season from San Francisco. The 10-day cruises will begin in April and run through September, with calls in ports like Juneau, Ketchikan, and Prince Rupert.

The announcement expands Carnival’s Carnival Journeys program, adding longer, destination-rich itineraries to Alaska, Japan, and the Caribbean.

Said Fred Stein, vice president of deployment for Carnival Cruise Line, “In addition to extending our successful deployment schedules in Miami, Canaveral, and Norfolk, Carnival Luminosa will bring a new experience to our seasonal homeport of San Francisco for the 2026 Alaska season.”

“These new sailings also introduce some truly stellar additions to our Carnival Journeys program of longer sailing,” he continued, highlighting transatlantic and transpacific cruises for Carnival Horizon and Carnival Luminosa.”

The cruise line will also add its new private destination, Celebration Key on Grand Bahama Island, to multiple itineraries. Scheduled to debut in July 2025, the exclusive resort will become a staple on Caribbean sailings.

Carnival’s New Voyages from U.S. Ports

Of the new deployment highlights is Carnival Luminosa’s first-ever season homeporting in San Francisco in 2026. The voyages will begin with a 22-day transpacific voyage from Brisbane, Australia, to San Francisco in April 2026, featuring destinations like Fiji, Tahiti, Moorea, and Honolulu before arriving in California.

Following that, the ship will offer a series of 10-day Alaska sailings from April through September 2026. Between April and August 2026, the ship will also offer ten 4-day weekend cruises to Baja, Mexico, visiting Ensenada.

In late September 2026, Carnival Luminosa will embark on an 18-day transpacific cruise from San Francisco to Japan. The cruise will include stops in Alaska and Japan, including ports such as Otaru and Kobe, before concluding in Yokohama (Tokyo).

Carnival Luminosa (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Carnival Horizon, a 133-500-gross-ton ship with a capacity of 3,960 passengers, will return to its homeport in Miami in June 2026 after a special 13-day transatlantic journey.

The vessel will sail from Barcelona, Spain, to Miami with calls in Alicante and Malaga in Spain, as well as Gibraltar. Once back in Miami, the ship will run 6- and 8-day itineraries to the Caribbean through 2027.

Its 6-day Western Caribbean voyages will include stops at Celebration Key, Grand Cayman, and either Montego Bay or Ocho Rios in Jamaica. The longer 8-day Southern Caribbean itineraries will feature stops in Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, and the private island resort Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.

The 133,500-gross-ton Carnival Vista, which can accommodate nearly 4,000 passengers, will be based in Port Canaveral and will also offer a mix of 6- and 8-day sailings.

The 6-day voyages will include one or more stops at a Carnival Corporation private destination, Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key or Amber Cove, as well as Grand Turks, Turks and Caicos.

The 8-day itineraries will take passengers further with stops in St. Maarten, Aruba, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, for an extended exploration of the Caribbean.

From Norfolk, Virginia, Carnival Sunshine, a 102,853-gross-ton ship, will sail a variety of 4- to 7-day itineraries to Bermuda and the Bahamas. These shorter cruises on the 3,002-guest ship will include ports like Bimini, Nassau, and Half Moon Cay.

Additionally, longer 8-day sailings from Norfolk will feature routes to the Eastern Caribbean and Canada, with calls at Halifax and Saint John. A special 9-day Carnival Journeys cruise will take passengers to Amber Cove, San Juan, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.